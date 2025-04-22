The Sweet-Smelling But Poisonous Flowering Tree You'll See In All Of Hawaii
The Hawaiian Island chain is beloved for its flora and fauna, as its lava rock landscape is shrouded with a variety of flowering trees and plants, as well as unique creatures only seen in Hawaii. But, even in such an ecologically diverse environment, plumeria trees stand out. They have become inextricably associated with Hawaii. Not only are they an iconic symbol of the world's most remote land mass, they are an essential element in creating leis, the floral wreaths meant to be draped around one's neck as part of traditional Hawaiian celebrations. However, although these sweet smelling flowers are considered to represent love, birth, and, for some, immortality, they are actually extremely poisonous.
On the plus side, while many are surprised to learn plumerias are poisonous, they are not considered deadly. In fact, there have been no confirmed cases of human deaths related to plumeria poisoning. These trees, which are known for producing a colorful, 5-petaled flower, are part of the dogbane family of plants. Generally every member of this family contains toxins, including some plants you may not know are deadly, such as oleander. Luckily, there are ways to safely enjoy these breathtaking flowering trees without exposing yourself to their potent toxins.
How to avoid plumeria poisoning
Avoiding plumeria poisoning isn't quite as simple as refraining from eating your lei. After all, these sweet-smelling but poisonous flowering trees are all over Hawaii, as well as many warm climate areas on the US mainland. Their prevalence is part of what makes Hawaii one of the most breathtaking places to camp, hike, and explore. However, it's not altogether very difficult to stay away from these toxins, either.
Because the toxins are contained within the sap of plumeria trees, every part of the plant is considered toxic. That means eating or chewing on the leaves or stems can cause you to ingest the poison, which can result in severe sickness with symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Accidental ingestion is most common among children and pets, who simply don't realize the dangers and, therefore, should be supervised whenever they are around plumeria plants. However, adults can also accidentally mistake it for hibiscus, a similar (but edible) plant. To avoid such confusion, be sure to carry a copy of Hawaii Nature Set: Field Guide to Wildlife, Birds, Trees & Wildflowers of Hawaii to make sure you ID plants properly.
However, you don't necessarily have to ingest plumeria to be poisoned by it. Broken stems, limbs, or leaves that allow the toxic, milky sap to ooze out can also be problematic. The sap is known to cause skin irritation similar to an allergic reaction, especially among people with sensitive skin. Again, this is a situation where supervision of children is important to make sure they don't come in contact with sap. It is important to not touch the sap or broken pieces of the plant with exposed skin and to wear long sleeves and gloves if pruning your own plumeria plants.