The Sweet-Smelling But Poisonous Flowering Tree You'll See In All Of Hawaii

Avoiding plumeria poisoning isn't quite as simple as refraining from eating your lei. After all, these sweet-smelling but poisonous flowering trees are all over Hawaii, as well as many warm climate areas on the US mainland. Their prevalence is part of what makes Hawaii one of the most breathtaking places to camp, hike, and explore. However, it's not altogether very difficult to stay away from these toxins, either.

Because the toxins are contained within the sap of plumeria trees, every part of the plant is considered toxic. That means eating or chewing on the leaves or stems can cause you to ingest the poison, which can result in severe sickness with symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Accidental ingestion is most common among children and pets, who simply don't realize the dangers and, therefore, should be supervised whenever they are around plumeria plants. However, adults can also accidentally mistake it for hibiscus, a similar (but edible) plant. To avoid such confusion, be sure to carry a copy of Hawaii Nature Set: Field Guide to Wildlife, Birds, Trees & Wildflowers of Hawaii to make sure you ID plants properly.

However, you don't necessarily have to ingest plumeria to be poisoned by it. Broken stems, limbs, or leaves that allow the toxic, milky sap to ooze out can also be problematic. The sap is known to cause skin irritation similar to an allergic reaction, especially among people with sensitive skin. Again, this is a situation where supervision of children is important to make sure they don't come in contact with sap. It is important to not touch the sap or broken pieces of the plant with exposed skin and to wear long sleeves and gloves if pruning your own plumeria plants.