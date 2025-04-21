Hummingbirds Will Love Your Garden If You Add This Pretty Purple Plant

With around 16 species known to flutter about the United States, you definitely don't want to miss an opportunity to welcome a hummingbird to your yard. Add attractive color and vital nectar to your garden to encourage hummingbirds to stop by. With anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), this task is easier than ever. Anise hyssop, also known as hummingbird mint, combines gorgeous blooms and nectar-rich flowers in one perennial plant. A member of the mint family, anise hyssop has long-lasting blooms to keep hummingbirds visiting throughout the summer months. And while it tops the list of stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden, it brings bees, butterflies, and other pollinators around, too.

Anise hyssop's attractive, tubular flowers are the main attractant for all pollinators. Each flower is only a few inches in size and typically a pretty bluish-purple, although they might be white, mauve, peach, pink, or orange. These flowers grow on 3 to 6 inch long spikes in a crowded fashion, offering an attractive display of nectar for hummingbirds. The green leaves of this plant have a bold fragrance similar to licorice. This plant grows fairly tall, reaching 3 to 5 feet, and forms in clumps that spread from rhizomes.