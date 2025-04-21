A Common Flowering Vine In Florida Gardens You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gloriosa lily (Gloriosa superba) is a stunningly beautiful plant that is invaluable to the medical world, as it has been used to help treat a variety of ailments ranging from gout to pancreatic cancer. However, it also represents a sneaky threat for gardeners, as it is a potentially deadly garden plant. Additionally, like the invasive common comfrey, gloriosa lily is capable of spreading uncontrollably throughout your garden and beyond. That is why, despite its beauty, you should avoid planting this common flowering vine in your garden at all costs.

Sometimes referred to as fire lily because of the fiery orange, red, and yellow flower petals, gloriosa lily was originally found in the southern half of the African continent and tropical regions throughout Asia. Eventually, they made their way to America, thriving in the tropical climate of South Florida. As they are capable of growing in zones 8 through 11, gardeners in the southernmost strip of the US from coast to coast began adding this ornamental vine to their garden and lawn landscaping without considering the potential perils.

The toxic threat of gloriosa lily is a result of a substance named colchicine, which is found throughout the plant, including in the leaves, stems, and flowers. Ironically, this toxin, which can cause severe illness and even death when ingested in sufficient quantities, is the same chemical that has shown tremendous medicinal value in low doses. However, people are highly discouraged from playing amateur pharmacist and self-medicating with or ingesting gloriosa lily. It is critical to keep an eye on pets around this plant, as it is highly toxic to animals as well.

