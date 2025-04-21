A Common Flowering Vine In Florida Gardens You Should Avoid At All Costs
Gloriosa lily (Gloriosa superba) is a stunningly beautiful plant that is invaluable to the medical world, as it has been used to help treat a variety of ailments ranging from gout to pancreatic cancer. However, it also represents a sneaky threat for gardeners, as it is a potentially deadly garden plant. Additionally, like the invasive common comfrey, gloriosa lily is capable of spreading uncontrollably throughout your garden and beyond. That is why, despite its beauty, you should avoid planting this common flowering vine in your garden at all costs.
Sometimes referred to as fire lily because of the fiery orange, red, and yellow flower petals, gloriosa lily was originally found in the southern half of the African continent and tropical regions throughout Asia. Eventually, they made their way to America, thriving in the tropical climate of South Florida. As they are capable of growing in zones 8 through 11, gardeners in the southernmost strip of the US from coast to coast began adding this ornamental vine to their garden and lawn landscaping without considering the potential perils.
The toxic threat of gloriosa lily is a result of a substance named colchicine, which is found throughout the plant, including in the leaves, stems, and flowers. Ironically, this toxin, which can cause severe illness and even death when ingested in sufficient quantities, is the same chemical that has shown tremendous medicinal value in low doses. However, people are highly discouraged from playing amateur pharmacist and self-medicating with or ingesting gloriosa lily. It is critical to keep an eye on pets around this plant, as it is highly toxic to animals as well.
Controlling and eradicating gloriosa lily
Beyond its toxicity, the other very real danger from gloriosa lily is having it overtake your garden and lawn or, worse, spread into neighboring properties. This isn't much of a threat in the northernmost portions of its range. Therefore, it is not considered invasive in those areas. However, in areas such as zones 9–11, the plant can quickly spread and take over. If you have it in your garden and don't want it to spread, you have to be diligent about removing any shoots that pop up outside the desired areas. It is also important to not inadvertently transfer seeds or portions of the roots or stems to other areas. To help prevent this, it is advised to clean garden tools after working in areas with active gloriosa lily plants. However, the only sure-fire way to prevent it from spreading is to grow it in a container.
If you are hoping to completely eradicate or remove gloriosa lily from your garden, it will take a little bit of work. Utilizing an implement like an Ashman Short Handle Garden Spade, dig up each plant. It is important to make sure you remove the roots and tubers entirely. To ensure the vine doesn't return, it is a good idea to utilize herbicidal spray after physically removing plants. Along with cleaning any tools used in the removal process, properly dispose of the plants. Do not add them to compost, as this can cause additional spread. Once all the plants are removed and herbicide has been administered, continue to monitor the area and promptly remove any new shoots that may emerge.