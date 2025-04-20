The Cute But Toxic Green Berries To Avoid While Adventuring In Texas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lantana (Lantana camara) is a plant you might not know is poisonous. The fact it is eaten only adds to the confusion — and danger — of this berry-producing plant that is common throughout Texas. This invasive species is also found in a dozen other states across the American South and West, as well as on the Hawaiian Islands. Whether adventuring in Texas or anywhere else it is found, you should avoid the cute but toxic green berries growing on lantana bushes.

In its native range of South America, as well as in its adopted North American locations, lantana has long been used for a variety of medicinal and dietary purposes. Many believe it's capable of curing a variety of malaise ranging from headaches to leprosy. Others simply like to snack on its fully ripened fruit. Some studies have also suggested this plant may hold some anti-aging properties. However, for all its supposed curative benefits, ingesting lantana can have serious consequences if not done properly.

This can present a real conundrum for those looking to find edible plants in the wild or seeking out plants with medicinal qualities. The first step in this process is correctly identifying lantana. Unfortunately, these plants can vary a good deal in appearance, making them even more dangerous to the untrained eye. In general, lantana is a shrub capable of growing as tall as 10 feet. The leaves look similar to an oval spearhead. It produces bunches of four-petaled flowers that can be white, orange, yellow, red, pink, or purple in color. These flowers give way to green berries that will ripen to black or deep purple.

