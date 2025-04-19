The Beautiful But Extremely Dangerous Flower To Steer Clear Of When Visiting Hawaii

There are a variety of dangers associated with angel's trumpets. For starters, ingesting any part of this plant can result in neurological issues, including delirium, fever, hallucination, and even memory lapses. More severe reactions can include paralysis, convulsions, and even death. However, some ingest the plant intentionally due to its hallucinogenic effects — leading to an increased the number of medical emergencies resulting from this plant.

However, even those that don't mean to can fall prey to an angel trumpet's toxins. Poisoning can result from simply touching the plant — especially if you subsequently touch your eyes, mouth, or nose before washing your hands. This can lead to temporary blindness for those who might have come into contact with the flower's sap or pollen. Inhaling pollen from an angel's trumpet flower can also cause a reaction. Remember that if you do come into contact with any part of an angel's trumpet plant, wash the area promptly. If you do develop any symptoms, seek medical help immediately. With this in mind, much like viewing the unique creatures in Hawaii, your best bet is to keep a safe distance.

Luckily, angel's trumpets are relatively easy to identify. These shrubby plants are typically less than 10 feet tall and have elongated hairy leaves and trumpet — or bell-shaped — flowers. Utilizing a book like the Hawaii Nature Set: Field Guide to Wildlife, Birds, Trees & Wildflowers of Hawaii can help you properly identify dangerous plants like the angel's trumpet.

