The Beautiful But Extremely Dangerous Flower To Steer Clear Of When Visiting Hawaii
The Hawaiian Islands are world-renowned for their colorful flora. Given that the state's climate is ideal for growing almost any species of plant life, Hawaii has incredibly strict laws designed to prevent the introduction of invasive species. However, long before these rules were established, explorers from Europe, Asia, and the Americas often introduced new species of plants and animals to the island chain. One such invasive plant is known as the angel's trumpet (Brugmansia), a beautiful but extremely dangerous flower that you should steer clear of when visiting Hawaii.
While most visitors know there are dangerous creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaii, they are actually more likely to encounter a serious hazard on dry land. More specifically, when looking at flowers. Due to their beauty, angel's trumpets are often among the many plants you might not know are actually deadly. In fact, the toxins running through this small shrub include both its leaves and flowers, meaning that every single part of an angel's trumpet is poisonous.
The dangers of angel's trumpets
There are a variety of dangers associated with angel's trumpets. For starters, ingesting any part of this plant can result in neurological issues, including delirium, fever, hallucination, and even memory lapses. More severe reactions can include paralysis, convulsions, and even death. However, some ingest the plant intentionally due to its hallucinogenic effects — leading to an increased the number of medical emergencies resulting from this plant.
However, even those that don't mean to can fall prey to an angel trumpet's toxins. Poisoning can result from simply touching the plant — especially if you subsequently touch your eyes, mouth, or nose before washing your hands. This can lead to temporary blindness for those who might have come into contact with the flower's sap or pollen. Inhaling pollen from an angel's trumpet flower can also cause a reaction. Remember that if you do come into contact with any part of an angel's trumpet plant, wash the area promptly. If you do develop any symptoms, seek medical help immediately. With this in mind, much like viewing the unique creatures in Hawaii, your best bet is to keep a safe distance.
Luckily, angel's trumpets are relatively easy to identify. These shrubby plants are typically less than 10 feet tall and have elongated hairy leaves and trumpet — or bell-shaped — flowers. Utilizing a book like the Hawaii Nature Set: Field Guide to Wildlife, Birds, Trees & Wildflowers of Hawaii can help you properly identify dangerous plants like the angel's trumpet.