Why You Should Consider Visiting The Grand Canyon During The Shoulder Seasons
Grand Canyon National Park is on almost everyone's national park bucket list, despite being one of the most dangerous national parks in the United States. Beyond its natural beauty, the Grand Canyon offers visitors a bevy of outdoor recreational opportunities. However, if you are considering timing a trip to this American icon with your summer vacation, you may want to scrap those plans and consider visiting the Grand Canyon during the shoulder seasons instead. The reasons for avoiding a visit during the peak summer tourism season are numerous, ranging from avoiding crowds to safety concerns.
For starters, Grand Canyon National Park draws close to five million visitors annually. Hands down, summer is the most popular time to visit. With that in mind, even the National Park Service warns that those who visit during the summer months can expect excessive crowds at lookout areas. That is, once they navigate the long lines at the entrance points and for shuttle buses to get into the park. Conversely, with the exception of spring break, the spring and fall seasons see far fewer visitors.
Safety is yet another reason to visit the Grand Canyon during the shoulder seasons as opposed to summer. One of the main reasons Grand Canyon National Park is considered one of America's deadliest national parks is due to the excessive summer heat. From June through July, the average high temperature is well over 100 degrees. The temperatures can get even higher in the canyon and as hot as 120 degrees. By contrast, spring and fall seasons see high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the low 90s.
Plenty to see and do during the shoulder seasons at the Grand Canyon
During the shoulder seasons, the park's numerous hiking trails and observation points will be much less crowded. That, coupled with the milder seasonal temperatures, make the seasons bracketing summer ideal for hiking in the Grand Canyon. Additionally, these seasons tend to be more colorful, as spring sees wildflowers blooming while autumn has an amazing array of fall foliage. There is also less threat of flash flooding because, despite the old folk saying regarding spring showers, the Grand Canyon typically sees most of its rainfall during late summer and winter.
Rafting the Colorado River is one of the most popular activities for visitors to the Grand Canyon during the summer months. However, you don't have to visit during the summer season in order to go rafting. The commercial rafting season in the Grand Canyon goes from April to October. This means rafting is available through commercial outfitters from almost the entirety of the shoulder seasons in addition to the summer months. So, you don't need to feel locked into visiting during summer just so you can go rafting.
Both mule and horseback trail rides in the Grand Canyon are available throughout the year. Those hoping to hit the trails on horseback will enjoy the same advantages as hikers during the shoulder seasons, namely safer, more comfortable temperatures. The same goes for camping. Although tent and RV camping is available throughout the year, campgrounds are less crowded and the weather is more favorable during spring and fall. However, since the overnight temperatures can dip into the 40s during spring and fall, it is advisable to carry a portable propane heater like the Mr. Heater Buddy when overnighting in the Grand Canyon during the shoulder seasons.