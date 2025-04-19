Why You Should Consider Visiting The Grand Canyon During The Shoulder Seasons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grand Canyon National Park is on almost everyone's national park bucket list, despite being one of the most dangerous national parks in the United States. Beyond its natural beauty, the Grand Canyon offers visitors a bevy of outdoor recreational opportunities. However, if you are considering timing a trip to this American icon with your summer vacation, you may want to scrap those plans and consider visiting the Grand Canyon during the shoulder seasons instead. The reasons for avoiding a visit during the peak summer tourism season are numerous, ranging from avoiding crowds to safety concerns.

For starters, Grand Canyon National Park draws close to five million visitors annually. Hands down, summer is the most popular time to visit. With that in mind, even the National Park Service warns that those who visit during the summer months can expect excessive crowds at lookout areas. That is, once they navigate the long lines at the entrance points and for shuttle buses to get into the park. Conversely, with the exception of spring break, the spring and fall seasons see far fewer visitors.

Safety is yet another reason to visit the Grand Canyon during the shoulder seasons as opposed to summer. One of the main reasons Grand Canyon National Park is considered one of America's deadliest national parks is due to the excessive summer heat. From June through July, the average high temperature is well over 100 degrees. The temperatures can get even higher in the canyon and as hot as 120 degrees. By contrast, spring and fall seasons see high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the low 90s.

