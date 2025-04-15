Is Costco's Cheapest Grill Worth Its Budget-Friendly Price Tag?

Many of the features of the Duro 304 can actually be seen as either a pro or con, depending on your purposes. For example, its 145 square inch grill is in the range of what is typically categorized as a two-person grill. This means it is an ideal grill if you are cooking for yourself or one other. The smaller size, along with a design that allows for easy ash dumping, also means it's easy to keep this grill clean. However, it may not be a practical option if you are preparing food for a larger group.

Given that it weighs less than 10 pounds, and comes with a durable carrying bag, the Duro 304 is very portable and can make grilling at camp a breeze. This light weight may be a liability if you are in very windy conditions, but overall, users rate the grill as stable. Many also point out the grill is designed in such a way that the bottom and outer shell never get exceedingly hot, allowing it to sit on wooden surfaces. The stainless steel construction is another plus when it comes to utilizing the Duro 304 on camping or beach day excursions.

Finally, the Duro 304 is a charcoal grill. This may be a turn-off for those who enjoy the easy lighting and even heat of propane. However, it also means you don't have to worry about forgetting or running out of propane when on a camping trip. If you don't have charcoal briquettes, you can always gather small pieces of firewood for cooking. Packing a flexible neck torch lighter, like this one by TOPKAY, in your camping gear can ensure you are able to light your grill even in wet or windy conditions.

