The Hard-To-See Animal You'll Want To Try And Avoid When Swimming In Florida

There are venomous animals in ocean waters all over the world. So, it should come as no surprise that there are dangerous creatures to beware of when swimming at Florida's gorgeous beaches. Several dangerous types of jellyfish are among them, as Florida is home to a wide variety of jellies, along with closely related creatures such as Portuguese man-o-war. What may raise some eyebrows is that some of the most painful stings are delivered by a small, hard-to-see animal you'll want to try and avoid — the box jellyfish.

These tiny terrors have a horrible reputation as being an often unseen yet deadly danger, particularly in the waters of the South Pacific. What many people may not realize is there are several types of box jellyfish — around four dozen or so. Of those, only a handful are actually capable of killing humans. Luckily, the type of box jellyfish found in Florida's waters is not one of the lethal varieties.

However, the fact they are even here is a surprise to many, as box jellyfish aren't native to the nearshore waters of the Sunshine State. While various species of box jellyfish are found in the open ocean waters which bracket the Florida peninsula, species such as the tiny Caribbean box jellyfish, only started turning up along the shorelines in 2009, according to official records. Another type of box jelly found along Florida beaches is the four-handed, which has always lived in the offshore waters of the Atlantic, but has been turning up close to shore with increasing regularity over the past few decades.

