You'll Never Guess What's Living Inside This Underwater Volcano

You're likely to see unique marine creatures while visiting Hawaii and other Pacific islands. If you head to the Solomon Islands, you're in the land of Kavachi, an underwater volcano known for near-constant eruptions and unusual ecosystems. Though its acidic environment can't support most life forms, a few fascinating creatures have made it their home. Kavachi's zooplankton and reef fish have captivated scientists, and its sharks have generated excitement in the broader population as well. In 2015, a research team found scalloped hammerhead sharks (Sphyrna lewini) and silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis) living in the volcano's submerged crater, near a vent that spurts lava. At a rare moment when the volcano wasn't erupting, they saw the sharks through a baited camera placed more than 150 feet below the water's surface. Some sharks that lunged at the camera seemed to hail from even deeper parts of the crater. These aren't the world's most dangerous sharks, but they aren't average specimens. Experts think they're mutants.

In a paper published in the journal Oceanography, the researchers theorize that these sharks have evolved to flourish in the crater's harsh environment, a process that involves mutation. They also argue that this strange microcosm suggests "the types of animals that have survived past major changes in ocean chemistry, and those that will thrive in future ocean conditions." In other words, the researchers found mutant volcano sharks that behave as if they're traveling through time. These rulers of the "sharkcano," as Smithsonian Magazine dubbed it, are the perfect subject for a sci-fi horror nature documentary. But first, scientists want to learn what other abilities these sharks possess, such as sensing upcoming volcanic eruptions.

