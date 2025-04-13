Birds Will Be Flocking To Your Yard With The Help Of This Adorable Wine Cork DIY
Repurpose old wine corks instead of saving them to collect dust in your kitchen. If you have one too many wine corks and a passion for birding, this DIY is a perfect match. Wine corks make great materials for outdoor projects thanks to their water-resistant qualities. Turn them into a rustic-looking birdhouse to help attract birds that serve as little helpers in your garden.
To make your own birdhouse out of wine corks, you'll need a few supplies to go along with the corks. Get heavy, card stock paper or cardboard to trace a basic house pattern onto, as well as popsicle sticks or balsa wood to create a floor and room for your house. To connect everything together, grab a strong type of glue. You can use a glue gun or a durable glue designed for outdoor use. You should also grab some kind of tool to cut the corks, like a Dremel. Have any additional decorations or paint on hand before you get started. Once the house is assembled, you can find easy ways to dress it up with a little moss, twigs, or even a customized 'Home Tweet Home' sign. You can also pair this crafty wine cork craft with this DIY hack that transforms an old wine bottle into a perfect bird feeder. The result is a unique look that showcases your love for fine wine and helps birds in your yard.
Designing a cork dream house for feathery visitors
Creating a cork house for birds does not require any special talent for architecture. You can draw a mock up of the house you'd like to create before getting started. On YouTube, CHERRY SHOW shows her method of gluing cork pieces onto a template to guide her design. If you're a beginner, go with a simple house with a square base, triangular roof, a few square windows and a large door opening at the front. But you can be more creative and design a more elaborate house, especially if you have a lot of corks to use up. A basic house could use up around 50 to 60 corks, so plan ahead.
Providing shelter is a simple method for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden, and this birdhouse idea is easy to assemble. Start by crafting a base for the house. The size of the base will determine the overall size of the house. Instead of using corks for the bottom floor of the house, which would be too bulky, lay out and glue popsicle sticks or balsa wood. This method will create a sturdy base for the rest of the birdhouse. After getting the base glued together, assemble the four walls of the house and the pieces that make up the roof, carefully gluing corks together. The best option is to cut the corks in half to create a flat surface, which also doubles the number of corks you have to work with.