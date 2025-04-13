Birds Will Be Flocking To Your Yard With The Help Of This Adorable Wine Cork DIY

Repurpose old wine corks instead of saving them to collect dust in your kitchen. If you have one too many wine corks and a passion for birding, this DIY is a perfect match. Wine corks make great materials for outdoor projects thanks to their water-resistant qualities. Turn them into a rustic-looking birdhouse to help attract birds that serve as little helpers in your garden.

To make your own birdhouse out of wine corks, you'll need a few supplies to go along with the corks. Get heavy, card stock paper or cardboard to trace a basic house pattern onto, as well as popsicle sticks or balsa wood to create a floor and room for your house. To connect everything together, grab a strong type of glue. You can use a glue gun or a durable glue designed for outdoor use. You should also grab some kind of tool to cut the corks, like a Dremel. Have any additional decorations or paint on hand before you get started. Once the house is assembled, you can find easy ways to dress it up with a little moss, twigs, or even a customized 'Home Tweet Home' sign. You can also pair this crafty wine cork craft with this DIY hack that transforms an old wine bottle into a perfect bird feeder. The result is a unique look that showcases your love for fine wine and helps birds in your yard.

