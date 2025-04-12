Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Visiting Biscayne National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Located just a short distance from Miami, Biscayne National Park encompasses a good portion of its namesake bay. In fact, 95% of its 173,000 acres is water. These waters, along with the fish and marine creatures that live in them, make Biscayne National Park one of the best national parks for paddle sports, diving, and snorkeling. It is also among the best national parks for saltwater fishing. However, in addition to benign animals such as Kemp's ridley sea turtles and manatees, there are a number of dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting Biscayne National Park.

Given that the park consists almost entirely of water, it only stands to reason that most of the perilous critters are aquatic. While there certainly are dangers lurking in the water, there are also some potential dangers found on land as well. So, it's a good idea to be well aware of your surroundings and know what to do if you encounter any of these dangerous creatures, whether you are swimming in these South Florida waters or hiking along one of the park's sandy trails.

Mosquitoes, bees, and fire ants are among the most commonly encountered pests on land. While these insects can deliver painful stings and bites, they are considered more of a nuisance than a danger. Rattlesnakes, on the other hand, can present a real problem. Although the park is not considered prime rattlesnake habitat, both eastern diamondback and pygmy rattlers, along with coral snakes, are found here. Park visitors should keep an eye out for these venomous species, as well as Burmese pythons. Another land-based reptile, the green iguana, also lives here. While not typically aggressive, they can inflict a nasty bite if provoked or threatened.

