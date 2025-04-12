Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Visiting Biscayne National Park
Located just a short distance from Miami, Biscayne National Park encompasses a good portion of its namesake bay. In fact, 95% of its 173,000 acres is water. These waters, along with the fish and marine creatures that live in them, make Biscayne National Park one of the best national parks for paddle sports, diving, and snorkeling. It is also among the best national parks for saltwater fishing. However, in addition to benign animals such as Kemp's ridley sea turtles and manatees, there are a number of dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting Biscayne National Park.
Given that the park consists almost entirely of water, it only stands to reason that most of the perilous critters are aquatic. While there certainly are dangers lurking in the water, there are also some potential dangers found on land as well. So, it's a good idea to be well aware of your surroundings and know what to do if you encounter any of these dangerous creatures, whether you are swimming in these South Florida waters or hiking along one of the park's sandy trails.
Mosquitoes, bees, and fire ants are among the most commonly encountered pests on land. While these insects can deliver painful stings and bites, they are considered more of a nuisance than a danger. Rattlesnakes, on the other hand, can present a real problem. Although the park is not considered prime rattlesnake habitat, both eastern diamondback and pygmy rattlers, along with coral snakes, are found here. Park visitors should keep an eye out for these venomous species, as well as Burmese pythons. Another land-based reptile, the green iguana, also lives here. While not typically aggressive, they can inflict a nasty bite if provoked or threatened.
Some small marine animals can cause big problems
Jellyfish, in particular, are often responsible for negative wildlife encounters in Biscayne National Park. There are several types of jellyfish found in Biscayne Bay. Moon, cannonball, and cabbage head jellies can sting but have relatively short tentacles and mild stings. Sea nettles, on the other hand, are known for a sting that causes searing pain. The same goes for Portuguese man-o-war, which are technically not jellyfish but have venom-loaded tentacles, nonetheless. Given their prevalence, before getting in the water here, make sure you can easily spot a jellyfish and know what to do if you're stung.
Stingrays are also common in the waters of Biscayne Bay within the park. There are several types of rays that move through these waters. While this type of ray has a serrated, venom-loaded barb at the base of their tails, they tend not to utilize it unless stepped on, grabbed, or rolled over. The Southern stingray is the species that most often encounters humans in such a manner. Being lanced by their barb can cause serious injury, so you should know what to do if stung by a stingray before getting in the water. To help avoid such incidents, shuffle your feet so that they move away. Fishermen can also wear leggings, such as the Foreverlast Ray Guards, for protection.
Less common, but with increasing regularity, are encounters with lionfish. This invasive species has been rapidly spreading across Florida's waters in recent years. Because they are harmful to the environment, their removal is encouraged. According to the National Park Service, more than 12,000 have been removed from the park's waters. They can also be harmful to humans if the sharp, venom-filled spines of their fins puncture the skin. So, be very cautious if handling these fish if you catch them while fishing.
Alligators, crocodiles, and sharks are all present in Biscayne National Park
While those smaller marine animals can cause serious injuries, the biggest threats come from the park's biggest predators. For starters, Biscayne National Park is one of the few places to see both alligators and crocodiles, as each of these massive reptiles call the park home. Alligators are fairly common across the Southeastern United States. Crocodiles are less so. In fact, they are only found in South Florida. These two large lizard-looking creatures are often confused for one another. The easiest way to identify them is by their color and snout, as crocodiles have a much narrower snout and are a lighter color compared to alligators.
It's important to note that these creatures can be encountered both on land and in the water. Both crocodiles and alligators often lie in wait near the water's edge in order to ambush prey. So, you should be particularly cautious in this zone. Additionally, try to avoid being in or near the water during dusk, dawn, or at night. You should also avoid feeding either creature, whether they are basking on dry land or sitting in the water. Feeding them is actually illegal and can lead to the animal becoming aggressive.
Of course, when it comes to large predators in coastal areas, sharks are what come to most people's minds. There are several types of dangerous sharks swimming in the waters of Biscayne Bay as well, including blacktip, bull, lemon, and hammerhead sharks. The best way to stay safe from sharks when in these waters is to avoid swimming during lowlight periods. Be sure to never swim alone or wear shiny jewelry. Additionally, never go in the water if a shark is sighted, you have an open wound, or fish are actively feeding in the area.