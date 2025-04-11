Prevent Hornets From Nesting In Your Yard With These Clever Tips

Those who spend time outdoors have somewhat of a love/hate relationship with hornets, bees, and wasps. Gardeners especially appreciate the benefits these pollinators provide. However, no one wants to be stung by them. Hornets, which are actually a dangerous type of wasp, are more onerous than other types of wasps and can be difficult to deal with once established. So, preventing them from nesting is of utmost importance. Luckily, there are a myriad of ways to prevent hornets from nesting in your yard. These methods include eliminating attractants and creating barriers to potential nesting sites.

When it comes to removing things that attract hornets, there are some simple solutions and those that may take more careful consideration. Anything sweet can attract hornets. So, picking up fallen fruit from around your yard, wiping surfaces with food remnants, and keeping trash containers tightly closed are very simple yet effective steps you can take to keep hornets from being attracted to your yard.

However, hornets are also attracted to a number of plants, including some you may wish to have in your yard. If you do choose to maintain flowering plants and fruit trees in your yard, keep them well-trimmed and inspect regularly for signs of emerging hornet nests. It is also helpful to intersperse hornet-repelling plants such as mint, citronella, and lemongrass. Taking steps to attract creatures such as birds and frogs, which feed on hornets and yellowjackets, can also help. Since hornets are territorial, hanging a fake nest like the Decyool Wasp Nest Decoy can also dissuade hornets.

