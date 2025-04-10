While you might want to step up to grow the endangered four-petal pawpaw in your garden, it's actually impossible for the average gardener. The cultivation of the four-petal pawpaw tree has been heavily regulated for years. This species is classified as endangered because of increased development and not enough protection of wild habitats. And while those who spend time outdoors go out of their way to prevent wildfires, it's the decrease of them that has hurt this shrub. Similar to the way some plants require cold stratification, the four-petal pawpaw needs controlled burns to thrive. It's also important to note that even if it were not regulated, it is incredibly difficult to successfully grow a four-petal pawpaw shrub. Research indicates that the range of this plant never extended far outside of its current area.

Advertisement

If you want to have any chance of seeing four-petal pawpaw in person, your best option is the Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge. At this spot you can find the largest contiguous portion of undeveloped beach in southeastern Florida, a sand pine scrub habitat where four-petal pawpaws thrive. Other pawpaw plants are located at Bok Tower Gardens in the town of Lake Wales, Florida. The plants at Bok Tower Gardens were first planted in 1988 and have been carefully monitored ever since. But even after years of recovery plans for this species, there are now fewer areas where four-petal pawpaws grow than there were years ago. Like many other places for last-chance tourism, if you want to see plant, you should try and do so sooner than later — eventually, it might be difficult to find this flowering shrub anywhere in the world, even Florida.

Advertisement