The Unexpected Reason Why You Should Start Putting Wood Ash On Your Lawn

Like most plants, grass needs nutrient-rich soil to stay green and lush. In most cases, this involves watering and fertilizing it regularly. The best time to fertilize your lawn depends on the type of grass you're growing, and some of the best products for doing so may be hanging out in your medicine cabinet or even your fireplace. Epsom salt can make your grass greener by providing a magnesium boost, but your lawn may need other nutrients as well. To increase its levels of potassium, phosphorous, sulfur, and more, try adding wood ash from a fire pit or wood stove. As long as it hasn't been painted or treated with chemicals, this fireplace waste can also be used to raise the pH level of soil that's too acidic for your grass.

Josh Gardens, the master gardener who runs the Instagram account @theplanttechie, uses fireplace ashes to supplement soil with a variety of beneficial substances. "Since wood ash is the mineral residue left after wood burns, it's rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, and trace nutrients," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview, adding that potassium is "one of the three macronutrients found listed on most fertilizers (the K in NPK)." Potassium helps grass seeds grow strong, verdant stems and roots that reach deep into the soil. It's essential for all plants because it helps them take in water and turn sunlight into energy that fuels their growth. Calcium encourages grass to form durable cell walls, which are important for fighting off diseases. It also helps the soil's pH level stay high enough for grass to thrive.

