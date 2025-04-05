The Stunning And Unique Cactus You Can Only Find In Texas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most outdoor enthusiasts are aware that certain species of animals are threatened or endangered, making them not only protected by law but also somewhat rare to see in the wild. Perhaps not as many realize there are also plants which are similarly scarce. One example is the living rock cactus, which is highly sought after by smugglers, despite — or perhaps because — of its protected status.

It is hard to imagine when looking at this unassuming, spineless cactus. In fact, you may not even realize it's a plant when you are looking at it unless it happens to be in bloom. That's because living rock cacti are renowned for their ability to camouflage themselves by blending in with the surrounding rocks — hence the name. Those flowers typically appear in fall and can vary in color from pink to purple to red, with yellow, filament-filled centers.

Living rock cactus grows extremely slowly, often taking plants decades to reach maturity. That's even more astonishing when you consider a full grown living rock cactus only measures an inch or two tall with a half-foot diameter. However, this slow growth has made the population all that much more susceptible to being wiped out by smugglers, which have been poaching plants at an increased level despite its protection under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, or CITES. This status makes it illegal to sell these plants outside the U.S., as smugglers often do, selling them to collectors in Europe and Asia.

