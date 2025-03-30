The Stunning Purple Flowering Ground Cover That'll Help Your Fruit Trees Thrive

Some plants make the best companions, and this tough wildflower, known for its pretty purple petals, is no exception. If you want a ground cover to grow underneath your fruit trees, look no further than garden vetch (Vicia sativa), a trailing plant that commonly grows in pastures and on roadsides. Also called common vetch or gold tare, don't confuse it with related plants, like hairy vetch and cow vetch. As a member of the legume family, garden vetch is a plant that adds nitrogen to your garden soil. This process is known as "fixing" nitrogen and makes it an ideal ground cover for fruit trees.

Advertisement

Garden vetch is a slender plant that tends to grow in a vining manner, reaching out to nearby plants and objects for support. When grown underneath fruit trees which require high amounts of nitrogen to thrive, garden vetch can be a match made in heaven. If the answer to why your fruit trees aren't growing fruit has nothing to do with its age, it might come down to an improper balance of nutrients. You can fix that balance by "fixing" nitrogen. "Fixing" nitrogen means that bacteria living in the soil takes nitrogen from the air to feed the plant. Nitrogen is one of the nutrients that depletes from soil the quickest, because some species, like fruit trees, use it in such high quantities. But thanks to plants like garden vetch, gardeners can easily add it back.

Advertisement