The Beautiful But Dangerous Arizona Park You May Want To Reconsider Visiting
Many of the most dangerous parks in America earn their title as being perilous due to extreme weather, hazardous activities, remote locations, rugged terrain, and/or dangerous wildlife. Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona is considered one of the most dangerous places to camp in the U.S. for all of those reasons, as well as a human element that adds even more potential peril. So, those looking for a safe place to explore outdoors may want to reconsider visiting it — or take a healthy dose of safety precautions if they do.
Organ Pipe National Monument, which is located in the Sonoran Desert, is known for stunning geological formations, such as Arch Canyon, as well as sweeping vistas of cactus-filled terrain. In fact, the park's namesake species is but one of several varieties of cactus found here, including prickly pear and saguaro. As one might expect from a park named after cactus, these pokey plants are one of the park's chief hazards. Many people consider the cholla cactus, which is found in abundance here, to be the most significant risk facing those adventuring in the desert.
Not only do these spiny succulents present potential harm for those hiking, camping, and exploring in Organ Pipe National Monument, but so does the desert environment in which they're growing. The Sonoran Desert is known for its weather extremes, with temperatures typically topping 100 during summer and falling below freezing during winter. Even within a 24-hour cycle, the temperature can vacillate dramatically. So, it is imperative to always carry the 10 hiking essentials, when adventuring here in order to be prepared for issues such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and hypothermia.
Animals and people also present peril
Beyond just the desert weather and thorny plants at Organ Pipe National Monument, the animals (as well as some of the people) found there can also cause harm. Mountain lions are undoubtedly the top predator here, but they are not the only dangerous critters. Other mammals, such as javelina and coyotes, can pose a threat. Venomous reptiles, including the infamous Gila monster and nearly half a dozen types of rattlesnakes, also inhabit the park.
People can also be an issue for those hiking and camping in the more remote areas of Organ Pipe National Monument. Due to its location along the U.S./Mexico border, this area is often a crossing point for both migrants and smugglers. Because of this, the National Park Service suggests visitors always be aware of their surroundings, move in groups, avoid off-trail travel, not pick up hitchhikers, and keep all valuables locked and out of sight. This includes things such as water and food, as desperate people attempting to cross the desert may view this as extremely valuable.
Should you encounter any suspicious or desperate looking people, it is advisable to call 9-1-1 immediately. While the temptation to help those in need may be strong, doing so without trained medical and/or law enforcement personnel may put your own safety at risk. It is also important to remember that many areas of the park do not have reliable cell service. In order to help ensure safety before heading to explore Organ Pipe National Monument, be sure you know how to call for help without cell service. Carrying a device such as a Garmin inReach satellite communicator can allow you to do so even in the most remote areas.