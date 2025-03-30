The Beautiful But Dangerous Arizona Park You May Want To Reconsider Visiting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of the most dangerous parks in America earn their title as being perilous due to extreme weather, hazardous activities, remote locations, rugged terrain, and/or dangerous wildlife. Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona is considered one of the most dangerous places to camp in the U.S. for all of those reasons, as well as a human element that adds even more potential peril. So, those looking for a safe place to explore outdoors may want to reconsider visiting it — or take a healthy dose of safety precautions if they do.

Organ Pipe National Monument, which is located in the Sonoran Desert, is known for stunning geological formations, such as Arch Canyon, as well as sweeping vistas of cactus-filled terrain. In fact, the park's namesake species is but one of several varieties of cactus found here, including prickly pear and saguaro. As one might expect from a park named after cactus, these pokey plants are one of the park's chief hazards. Many people consider the cholla cactus, which is found in abundance here, to be the most significant risk facing those adventuring in the desert.

Not only do these spiny succulents present potential harm for those hiking, camping, and exploring in Organ Pipe National Monument, but so does the desert environment in which they're growing. The Sonoran Desert is known for its weather extremes, with temperatures typically topping 100 during summer and falling below freezing during winter. Even within a 24-hour cycle, the temperature can vacillate dramatically. So, it is imperative to always carry the 10 hiking essentials, when adventuring here in order to be prepared for issues such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and hypothermia.

