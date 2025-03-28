The Mowing Technique That's Secretly Killing Your Lawn

Proper mowing can help you maintain or improve the health of your lawn. You might practice regular mowing, a mowing technique that is the most effective way to get rid of pesky weeds, but you still might not be following the right procedures. For example, if you consistently cut your lawn in the same direction, you might be causing long-term damage. Mowing in one direction continuously pushes and flattens the blades of grass, which can impact how it grows. Because turf grass is known to grow in the direction it is mowed, you can be promoting irregular growth unknowingly with your mowing techniques.

You can accidentally scalp your lawn by mowing in the same direction too often, creating a visible wear pattern on your turf. Lawn scalping is the practice of cutting turf down almost to the soil. In some instances, scalping can be a beneficial way to promote a healthier lawn. However, it's best to avoid, especially on a repeated basis. While there are definitely drawbacks to letting your grass grow too long, the other extreme might not be the best option. The end result will be a streaking pattern noticeable upon viewing your freshly mown lawn.