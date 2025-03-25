Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Death Valley National Park

Almost anything related to the desert, even old western movies, is likely to include scorpions. These lobster-looking arachnids have become one of the most iconic images of desert environments. Even though they tend to symbolize the perils of the desert, few scorpion stings are fatal and almost all are avoidable. However, they are common and can inflict a painful sting, so it is best to know how to avoid them and what to do if you are stung by a scorpion.

Advertisement

Most stings occur when someone accidentally steps, lays on, or accidentally places a hand on a scorpion. So, the best prevention is to watch where you put your hands, always shake out shoes, boots, and bedding, and never walk barefoot. If you are stung, the basic steps to take include washing the wound site, keeping the affected area immobilized, placing ice packs on the sting in 10 minute intervals, and taking an OTC antihistamine. However, if you begin experiencing difficulty breathing, drooling, rapid or irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, convulsions, or fever, you should immediately seek emergency help.

While visitors typically try to avoid most of the species of scorpions found in Death Valley, there is one more recently discovered type of scorpion that is sought out. First found just over a decade ago, the Wernerius inyoensis lives in the Inyo Mountains region of the park. Although it is among the smallest scorpions in North America, it is quite unique in that it glows under an ultraviolet light.

Advertisement