Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park has an ominous reputation largely because of its harsh climate. It is the hottest national park in the U.S., with temperatures reaching as high as 120 degrees during the summer months. Death Valley is also America's driest national park, receiving less than 2 inches of precipitation each year. These conditions are further exacerbated by the fact the park is the lowest, elevation-wise, of any national park, bottoming out at almost 300 feet below sea level. While that may not sound very enticing, more than a million people visited Death Valley in 2023 alone, according to National Park Service data.
However, visitors aren't the only living things in Death Valley. Despite its name and hostile environment, a number of animals call this place home, including dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting. While some are typical desert fiends like scorpions, snakes, and spiders there are also a few potentially dangerous mammals you might come into contact with on a trip to Death Valley. Given this information, those looking to visit Death Valley should make sure to come well prepared by having things like important emergency hiking essentials and knowing the warning signs of heat stroke. You should also be well-versed on the dangerous creatures you might encounter — as well as exactly how to react should you come across one and what to do in the off-chance you are bitten, stung, or attacked.
Scorpions
Almost anything related to the desert, even old western movies, is likely to include scorpions. These lobster-looking arachnids have become one of the most iconic images of desert environments. Even though they tend to symbolize the perils of the desert, few scorpion stings are fatal and almost all are avoidable. However, they are common and can inflict a painful sting, so it is best to know how to avoid them and what to do if you are stung by a scorpion.
Most stings occur when someone accidentally steps, lays on, or accidentally places a hand on a scorpion. So, the best prevention is to watch where you put your hands, always shake out shoes, boots, and bedding, and never walk barefoot. If you are stung, the basic steps to take include washing the wound site, keeping the affected area immobilized, placing ice packs on the sting in 10 minute intervals, and taking an OTC antihistamine. However, if you begin experiencing difficulty breathing, drooling, rapid or irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, convulsions, or fever, you should immediately seek emergency help.
While visitors typically try to avoid most of the species of scorpions found in Death Valley, there is one more recently discovered type of scorpion that is sought out. First found just over a decade ago, the Wernerius inyoensis lives in the Inyo Mountains region of the park. Although it is among the smallest scorpions in North America, it is quite unique in that it glows under an ultraviolet light.
Rattlesnake varieties
When it comes to iconic desert creatures, rattlesnakes rank right up there with scorpions. However, as some of the world's most dangerous types of snakes, rattlesnakes pose a much more significant threat. Death Valley National Park is home to several varieties of rattlers –- the Panamint, Mojave desert sidewinder, and Mojave rattlesnake. Panamint rattlers have the broadest range living below sea level up to 7,000 feet, Mojave sidewinders can be found below sea level up to 4,500 feet, and Mojave rattlesnakes only live in the southern portion of the park and inhabit areas above sea level to 8,000 feet.
With that in mind, it is a good idea to know what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake while hiking and, better yet, how to avoid them. Rattlesnakes are most often found around rocks, in crevices, or near tall grass, shrubs, and brush. During cooler months, they can also be seen in open areas and trails. The best way to avoid them is to be aware of your surroundings and cautious of where you step or place your hands. Stay on well-established trails and use a flashlight at night to help prevent an encounter.
If you do happen upon a rattlesnake, maintain a safe distance and do not attempt to pick it up or move it with a stick. If you are bitten, basic first aid such as washing the site, removing jewelry and tight clothing, and keeping the wound at or below heart level will suffice as you seek immediate medical attention.
Several types of spiders
Scorpions aren't the only type of dangerous arachnids found in Death Valley National Park. There are several types of spiders residing within the park, with two types of tarantulas and even black widows considered common. While both are considered dangerous types of spiders, neither are actually aggressive towards humans meaning bites are rare and easily avoided.
Tarantulas have a fearsome reputation, mostly due to their intimidating appearance. However, they typically retreat when given a choice. Although they can bite if threatened, their venom is relatively weak and gives a similar sensation to a bee sting. Ironically, one of the worst incidents involving tarantulas in Death Valley was a traffic accident that was the result of a driver attempting to avoid running over one.
Black widows, on the other hand, have very potent venom and can deliver a spider bite that requires immediate medical care. Victims of black widow bites often experience headaches, sweats, nausea, trouble breathing, fever, and chills. If you are bitten by any spider, you should immediately wash the wound then apply an ice pack to help reduce the swelling and relieve the pain. However, do not attempt to suck out the venom, and follow recommended first aid steps.
Mountain lions
Even though mountain lions — or cougars — live throughout the park they are considered uncommon sightings. The lack of sightings has more to do with the big cats' elusiveness than the number of them living in the area. However, even unseen, mountain lions can be dangerous, so it is important to keep an eye on warning signs that a mountain lion may be near, such as looking for scat, claw marks, and tracks. Freshly killed animal carcasses are another sign that one of these felines may be in the area.
Given that mountain lions prefer to avoid humans, it is best to travel in a group and make noise to let nearby animals know you are in the area. Wearing a Coghlan's bear bell or having a conversation while hiking can be easy ways to do this.
If you do see a mountain lion, remain calm. Do not attempt to approach the animal, but do not run, as that could trigger a predatory reaction. You should also avoid bending over or crouching, as those actions can make you appear more vulnerable. Instead, lock eyes with the lion and attempt to make yourself seem as large as possible by raising your arms overhead. If it begins to approach, yell and throw rocks or sticks in its direction. If attacked, fight back using anything you can grab as a weapon.
Coyotes
Coyotes are another commonly seen animal in Death Valley. Although coyote attacks on humans are relatively few and far in between, coyotes can be aggressive in certain situations. Most often, when coyotes do exhibit aggressiveness towards people, it is because they associate people with a source of food. That is why it is very important to never feed coyotes or any other wild animals. Coyotes can also become aggressive if they feel threatened, are protecting their den, or are rabid.
In order to avoid coyotes when adventuring in Death Valley, you need to properly store food and trash in airtight containers, such as the Bear Keg, and be aware of your surroundings. Since they tend to be vocal, you may hear coyotes before actually seeing them. Additionally, if you see any dog-like tracks on the trail, it's a good bet that coyotes are in the area since domestic dogs are not allowed on trails in Death Valley.
One of the best things to do if you come across a coyote is to stay a safe distance away. If a coyote approaches you, you should begin coyote hazing by making yourself appear larger either by standing tall or standing on top of something. You can also wave your arms and make noise by yelling, blowing a whistle, or blasting an air horn. Similarly, tossing sticks or rocks in the direction of the coyote can help. More often than not, coyotes being hazed will leave.