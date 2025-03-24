The Stunning Cotton Candy-Esque Flower That'll Add Color To Your Shady Garden

Create a Willy Wonka-esque garden with the help of a beautiful flower called astilbe. This delicate flower features plume-like fronds with a distinct cotton candy appearance that will light up any outdoor space. If you require more shade-loving perennials to brighten up shaded areas of your garden, look no further than astilbe. Also called false spirea and false goat's beard, astilbe is a clump-forming, herbaceous plant.

This genus of flower consists of many species, with some native to Asia, like Astilbe chinensis from China and Astilbe japonica from Japan. Check that the variety of this pretty, summer-blooming plant that you choose is considered non-invasive in your area. A North American species, Astilbe biternata, grows naturally in mountainous regions in the southeastern U.S., particularly Appalachia.

Whichever species you decide to grow, astilbe adds visual interest to your shaded landscapes. There are early- and late-blooming varieties, meaning you can plant a mixture of astilbe cultivars that will bloom from late May through early August. For the best results, ensure partial shade conditions with a little sun. The soil should be rich and moist to avoid browning and encourage flowers. Do not attempt to grow it in dry or clay soil without amending the soil thoroughly.

