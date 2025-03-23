Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Canyonlands National Park

Mountain lions do live in Canyonlands National Park, although they are rarely seen. Known by a variety of names — including puma, panther, and cougar — these animals are the largest cats in the U.S. Despite the fact that mountain lions can weigh as much as 200 pounds, they are quite agile and are able to move through the desert landscape virtually undetected. Given the difficulty of spotting these apex predators, it is important to always be aware of your surroundings and on the lookout for signs a mountain lion may be nearby. Tracks, claw marks, and scat are all clues of the possible presence of a cougar. A freshly killed animal is another sign and means you should leave the area as mountain lions often hide their kills so they may return to them later and continue feeding.

Although it is unlikely, when in Canyonlands National Park, you should also know what to do if you ever come across a mountain lion. As is the case with all wild animals — do not approach a mountain lion. However, you shouldn't run either, as this could trigger a predatory instinct in the cat and cause it to attack. Rather, you should remain calm and slowly begin to move away while keeping your eyes on the mountain lion. If it begins to approach, make yourself look as big as possible by raising your arms over your head. You can also throw objects such as sticks and rocks in its direction if you can reach them without bending over. Bending or crouching should be avoided as it makes you appear vulnerable to the cat. As a last resort, you can use bear spray to deter an aggressive mountain lion.

