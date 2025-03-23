Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Canyonlands National Park
Located in southeast Utah, Canyonlands National Park contains a portion of the bright orange and red-hued deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Largely surrounded by other national and state park land — including Arches National Park, Goblin Valley State Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area among others — Canyonlands is located in some of the most remote territory to be found in the contiguous United States. The combination of the high desert environment and remote location means there are plenty of incredible things to see in Canyonlands National Park. In fact, this park is considered one of the national parks that feels like they're on a different continent. However, this also means that there are a number of dangers that come with adventuring here, from extreme heat and dehydration to flash floods. In addition to the steep canyon walls and rugged trails that novice hikers should steer clear of, there are also a number of creatures to watch out for in Canyonlands National Park.
As is the case with most desert regions, Canyonlands National Park isn't exactly teeming with animals. But the ones that are found here are hardy and tough from having to adapt to living in such a harsh environment. Additionally, some are dangerous. Arachnids, slithering serpents, and massive mammals are among the creatures to beware of when adventuring in Canyonlands.
Rattlesnakes are a real danger in the desert
Throughout the American Southwest, rattlesnakes are often emblematic of the dangers of the desert. Canyonlands National Park is no different. However, unlike other desert areas, Canyonlands is not home to many different species of rattlesnakes. Instead, only one species, the midget faded rattlesnake, is known to be in the park with certainty (although the prairie rattlesnake is thought to reside there as well). So, it is necessary to know what to do if you see a rattlesnake while hiking in Canyonlands National Park.
As the name suggests, midget faded rattlesnakes are relatively small, with adults averaging around 2 feet in length. They are also known for a docile disposition. However, although they prefer flight over fight, they will strike if they feel threatened or cornered. At that point, these snakes become very dangerous because, despite their diminutive size, they are among the most venomous rattlesnakes in the United States. So, if you do come across one, give it plenty of room and leave it an escape route. Never attempt to pick up, handle, or push away a midget faded rattlesnake.
Mountain lions may be around even if you can't see them
Mountain lions do live in Canyonlands National Park, although they are rarely seen. Known by a variety of names — including puma, panther, and cougar — these animals are the largest cats in the U.S. Despite the fact that mountain lions can weigh as much as 200 pounds, they are quite agile and are able to move through the desert landscape virtually undetected. Given the difficulty of spotting these apex predators, it is important to always be aware of your surroundings and on the lookout for signs a mountain lion may be nearby. Tracks, claw marks, and scat are all clues of the possible presence of a cougar. A freshly killed animal is another sign and means you should leave the area as mountain lions often hide their kills so they may return to them later and continue feeding.
Although it is unlikely, when in Canyonlands National Park, you should also know what to do if you ever come across a mountain lion. As is the case with all wild animals — do not approach a mountain lion. However, you shouldn't run either, as this could trigger a predatory instinct in the cat and cause it to attack. Rather, you should remain calm and slowly begin to move away while keeping your eyes on the mountain lion. If it begins to approach, make yourself look as big as possible by raising your arms over your head. You can also throw objects such as sticks and rocks in its direction if you can reach them without bending over. Bending or crouching should be avoided as it makes you appear vulnerable to the cat. As a last resort, you can use bear spray to deter an aggressive mountain lion.
Scorpions and spiders are small but dangerous
A pair of potentially dangerous arachnids are also present in Canyonlands National Park. Scorpions and spiders may be small, but they can cause major harm to humans. The two most problematic species found in this park are the bark scorpion and black widow spider, each of which is venomous. The best way to avoid both when adventuring outdoors is to refrain from placing your hands in any holes or crevices and shake out bedding, clothing, shoes, and caps before using.
Although the bark scorpion is considered the most venomous scorpion in the U.S., its stings are very rarely fatal. Typically, bark scorpion stings result in pain, numbness, or tingling. However, some people may have allergic reactions to the venom. More severe symptoms may include difficulty breathing, muscle twitches, drooling, sweating, vomiting, and slurred speech. If someone exhibits any of these severe symptoms, medical help should be sought immediately. Otherwise, for less severe symptoms simply removing the stinger, cleaning the wound, applying an ice pack, and taking ibuprofen should suffice.
Black widows, on the other hand, are dangerous and capable of delivering a spider bite that requires immediate medical attention. First aid for a spider bite includes removing jewelry near the bite site, cleaning the area, applying an ice pack, and taking an over-the-counter pain killer or antihistamine. However, in the case of a black widow bite, you should take these steps and then also seek medical attention, as black widow venom can cause severe symptoms, muscle damage, and even death if left untreated.
Black bears are occasionally found in Canyonlands
Currently, black bears are the only species of bear living in the state, although there are reasons to believe grizzlies may once again be seen in Utah in the future. But, for now at least, if you do run into a bear in Canyonlands National Park, you don't have to worry about discerning the difference between a grizzly bear and black bear. This is important because the response to an aggressive black bear is starkly different than how one would respond to an attacking grizzly.
That said, black bear sightings are relatively rare within Canyonlands. However, they occur often enough that you should carry bear spray anytime you are adventuring in the park. Furthermore, hikers and campers should utilize products such as the UDAP No-Fed-Bear canisters for food and trash storage.
You should also know what to do if you are attacked by a bear because, even if the chances of such an encounter are unlikely, it's best to be prepared. Black bears are typically more skittish and less aggressive than grizzlies. If you do come across a black bear, do not run. You should instead stay calm, make yourself look as large as possible, and speak in a calm, firm voice while slowly moving away and maintaining eye contact. A black bear that becomes aggressive and approaches within 30 feet merits a burst of bear spray like the SABRE Frontiersman to head off a possible attack. If a black bear does attack, fight back and use whatever you can grab as a weapon.
Coyotes can be problematic
There are also coyotes in Canyonlands National Park. While sightings are rare, these feral canines can still cause problems under certain circumstances, particularly when protecting their pups or fending off unwanted intrusions into their territory. Since they are most active when it's dark, it's good to know how to protect your campsite from coyotes at night.
In general, coyotes are fairly skittish and afraid of people. So, if you do come across one while hiking, it will most often run away. If it does not leave on its own, you can encourage it to do so by engaging in what is commonly referred to as coyote hazing. This involves yelling, waving your arms, tossing rocks in the direction of the animal, and using whistles and noisemakers to make it go away. If the coyote continues to approach, you should slowly move away but do not turn your back or run. Should the coyote attack, fight back.
The best way to prevent coyotes from coming into your campsite at night or during the day is to keep the camp clean and properly store all food. You can also leave a radio playing throughout the day or night. Once darkness falls, leaving an electric lantern or string of lights on to illuminate your campsite can also help.