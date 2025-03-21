Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Exploring Dry Tortugas National Park
Dry Tortugas National Park is a group of seven small islands located nearly 70 miles west of Key West, Florida. This 100-square mile park is home to the famed Fort Jefferson, a historic 19th century military installment. It is also home to a handful of very harmful animals, ranging from sea urchins to sharks. So, while this is definitely a marine national worth visiting, there are also a number of creatures to beware of when exploring Dry Tortugas National Park.
The dangers that exist in Dry Tortugas National Park are compounded by the fact it is only accessible by boat or seaplane. That means in the event of an emergency, critical help may take some time to arrive. As a result, it is even more important when exploring here to be very aware of your surroundings, know how to spot jellyfish and other dangerous creatures, and know what to do if you are stung or bitten by one of them.
Given that this national park is 99% underwater, 100% of the dangerous creatures in Dry Tortugas National Park are located in the water, with the exception of venomous marine animals that wash ashore. There are no snakes on the seven islands within Dry Tortugas National Park, making it one of the few national parks with no venomous snakes. Although there was a lone crocodile that spent over a decade on the beaches and in the waters of the park, it was relocated in 2017.
Be aware of sharks while swimming and snorkeling in Dry Tortugas
Wherever they are found, sharks are inevitably the headliner on the list of dangerous animals. If you are going to be spending time snorkeling, diving, or swimming at Dry Tortugas National Park, you are very likely to see sharks. Luckily, the species most often seen by visitors is among the least dangerous. Nurse sharks are so common here, there is an entire scientific research program dedicated to studying them based in these waters. Even though nurse sharks are capable of biting, they rarely do. However, they are often spotted even in shallow water next to shore. If you do see a nurse shark, it is important not to approach it, even though they have a relatively docile disposition.
Although nurse sharks are the most common species, there are also a number of dangerous types of sharks that inhabit the waters surrounding Dry Tortugas National Park. Encounters with these apex predators are exceedingly rare, although they do occur, as evidenced by the 2022 attack of a snorkeler by a lemon shark. Given that the possibility exists, visitors who will be entering the water are encouraged to practice safety precautions to avoid shark attacks and know what to do if attacked by a shark.
In order to reduce the odds of being attacked, always enter the water with at least one other person and avoid being in the water during low light periods — dawn, dusk, cloudy days, and nighttime. You should also avoid wearing shiny jewelry or high contrast clothing. If sharks are sighted or known to be active in the area, get out of the water. Should a shark attack, fight back by punching the fish in its eyes and on its snout.
Dry Tortugas is home to a variety of venomous marine life
While sharks are most likely the threat most people think about when they enter the water, they are much more likely to encounter one of the numerous species of marine life that lives here. Sea urchins, which are relatively stationary most of the time, can cause painful pricks for anyhow who comes in contact with them. These encounters most often happen when someone steps on or tries to grab a sea urchin. The real danger comes if a spine happens to break off in the skin. Should that happen, soak the area in hot water for around an hour, then attempt to remove the spine with tweezers.
There are also several types of dangerous jellyfish and man o' war present. These creatures are capable of delivering painful stings even if they are dead onshore. So, you should never approach or try to handle one, even if it is dry sand. Should you see a jellyfish in the water, try to avoid its tentacles, which are full of stinging cells and will be dangling down current for several feet. Be sure you know what to do if stung by a jellyfish, which entails removing the tentacles, rinsing with sea water, and soaking in hot water. It can also be helpful to use hydrocortisone cream or Bactine MAX First Aid Spray to relieve the pain.
One beautiful but very dangerous sea creature found here is the invasive lionfish. These otherworldly-looking fish carry a very potent toxin in their fins, which is released if one of these spines punctures the skin. The best way to avoid being poked by a lionfish is to not attempt handling one and watching where you place your hands and feet.