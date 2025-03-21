Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Exploring Dry Tortugas National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park is a group of seven small islands located nearly 70 miles west of Key West, Florida. This 100-square mile park is home to the famed Fort Jefferson, a historic 19th century military installment. It is also home to a handful of very harmful animals, ranging from sea urchins to sharks. So, while this is definitely a marine national worth visiting, there are also a number of creatures to beware of when exploring Dry Tortugas National Park.

Advertisement

The dangers that exist in Dry Tortugas National Park are compounded by the fact it is only accessible by boat or seaplane. That means in the event of an emergency, critical help may take some time to arrive. As a result, it is even more important when exploring here to be very aware of your surroundings, know how to spot jellyfish and other dangerous creatures, and know what to do if you are stung or bitten by one of them.

Given that this national park is 99% underwater, 100% of the dangerous creatures in Dry Tortugas National Park are located in the water, with the exception of venomous marine animals that wash ashore. There are no snakes on the seven islands within Dry Tortugas National Park, making it one of the few national parks with no venomous snakes. Although there was a lone crocodile that spent over a decade on the beaches and in the waters of the park, it was relocated in 2017.

Advertisement