Popular Wildlife You Can Find In Yellowstone National Park And The Best Time To Spot Them
Yellowstone National Park covers nearly 3,500 square miles in the northwest corner of Wyoming, with the boundaries spilling over slightly into the neighboring states of Idaho and Montana. The first location to be designated as a national park in the U.S., Yellowstone was originally nicknamed "Wonderland" and has been on every outdoor enthusiast's national park bucket list since its inception.
Given that nearly half of the hydrothermal features in the world are found in Yellowstone, it is little surprise the park is best known for its hot springs and geysers, including the famous Old Faithful. However, it is also home to a litany of creatures and has become a top destination for wildlife viewing. While there are some creatures to beware of when adventuring in Yellowstone, all of the wildlife here can be viewed safely by following certain precautions. This means staying 25 yards away from all creatures and at least 100 yards from dangerous predators, such as mountain lions. It also means not feeding, approaching, or attempting to take selfies with animals.
Given that you need to maintain a safe distance, it is a good idea to carry along some binoculars like the Bushnell PowerView 2. Through those lenses, you will be able to view many creatures including bald eagles, bighorn sheep, pronghorns, beavers, wolverines, badgers, and river otters. In all, 67 species of mammals are found in the park. Birders have spotted close to 300 species through the years, with over 150 of those known to nest within the park. While all the wildlife here is worth watching, there are a handful that are high on the list for most visitors. This popular group of wildlife is often referred to as the Big Five of Yellowstone National Park.
Wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone
Grey wolves had once been a fixture in the territory that is now Yellowstone National Park. However, by the early 1920s, wolves had been extirpated from the area and remained vanquished until they were reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995. Thanks to careful management, habitat restoration, and federal protection, the wolves have slowly regained a foothold in the park. Today, there are just over 100 wolves living here. They are among the most sought after animals to get a glimpse of among wildlife enthusiasts.
Given that grey wolves are considered to be the most dangerous type of wolf, it is a good idea to know what to do if you run into a wolf while adventuring in Yellowstone. Typically, following safe wildlife viewing protocol will keep you out of harm's way. However, if you unexpectedly encounter a wolf within close range or if one begins approaching you, stand tall, wave your arms above your head, and yell. You may also be able to scare the animal away by tossing rocks or sticks in its direction. If it should continue to approach aggressively, as a last resort, use bear spray to deter it.
While wolf attacks have happened in the U.S., visitors to Yellowstone can take solace in the fact none have ever occurred here. With that in mind, those hoping to catch a glimpse at a wolf have the best odds of doing so during the early morning and late evening hours. The best areas are along the northern portion of the park, which is actually considered to be one of the best spots in the world to watch wild wolves.
Yellowstone has the oldest bison herd in the Lower 48
The American Bison, commonly referred to as a buffalo, is the largest mammal in North America. They are an iconic image of the American West and very popular among wildlife watchers. The bison herd in Yellowstone is quite unique in that it dates back to prehistoric times. In fact, it is the only herd in the Lower 48 that has existed uninterrupted for that long. Although their numbers were reduced to only a couple dozen in the early 1900s, the herd has rebounded astonishingly. The most recent count shows over 4,500 bison in Yellowstone, making it the largest public herd in the U.S.
While bison are impressive to look at, they are also one of the most dangerous animals you could encounter in a national park. So, it is very important to take safety precautions seriously and stay 50 yards away. If you aren't able to accurately judge distance, you can tell if you are too close by stretching out your arm, making a thumbs up gesture, and closing one eye. If your thumb completely covers the buffalo, you are a safe distance away. However, if you can still see any part of the animal outside your thumb, you need to move back.
Bison can be seen year-round in Yellowstone, and the Hayden and Lamar valleys are among the most consistent viewing locations. However, bison do migrate throughout what is known as the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem throughout the year. During winter, they are most often seen in thermal areas and lower-elevation portions of the park. In summer, you can spot them grazing in the grasslands.
Black and brown bears live in Yellowstone
Much like sharks in the ocean, bears capture the imagination of the public because of their potentially violent behavior. Since Yellowstone is home to two dangerous types of bears, it is expected that attacks would occur here as well. There has been an average of one attack per year and since Yellowstone became a park, just eight of those were fatal, with the most recent occurring in 2023. So, it is wise to carry and know how to use bear spray, like SABRE Frontiersman, before adventuring in Yellowstone.
Although both grizzly and black bears have been responsible for attacks on visitors in Yellowstone, grizzlies are far more likely to resort to violence. Given that the reaction to an aggressive encounter differs between the two, it's important to be able to tell the difference between grizzly and black bears. Maintaining a safe distance and making noise is the best way to stay safe. If you run into a bear at close range, do not run or climb a tree. Stay calm and try to move away from the animal while maintaining eye contact. If the bear aggressively charges, deploy bear spray. Should you be attacked by a grizzly, play dead. If a black bear attacks, fight back.
That said, Yellowstone is among the best national parks for bear-watching, as they can be spotted all year. But, as most people know, most bears hibernate for a portion of the winter. So, late-November through February isn't ideal for bear viewing. Once they rise in the spring, the most consistent areas to see grizzlies include the Hayden and Lamar Valleys, the north slope of Mt. Washburn, and near the east entrance, while the Tower and Mammoth areas are best for spotting black bears.
Elk herds migrate through Yellowstone
Rocky Mountain Elk are another massive mammal that draw wildlife watchers to Yellowstone National Park. While they are not the largest of the elk in North America, that honor goes to the Roosevelt Elk, they do carry the most impressive rack of antlers. Unlike most animals on this list, elk do not live in Yellowstone year-round — at the least the majority of them do not.
Luckily for wildlife viewers, the number of elk peaks during the best times to visit Yellowstone. Throughout summer and fall, there can be as many as 20,000 elk roaming the park divided in six to seven different herds. Cascade Meadows, Madison Canyon, and Lamar Valley are the most consistent areas to spot elk in the summer. In the fall, elk are in their mating season and can be found in the northern portion of the park, around the hot springs, or along the Madison River.
In the winter, the number of elk in Yellowstone dwindles to less than 4,000, as the vast majority migrate beyond the park's boundaries. During this time, most of the elk remaining in the park will be found in the northern range. However, winter weather can at times make roads impassable in this portion of the park.
Moose are among the most majestic animals in Yellowstone
Moose are the largest member of the deer family. While the Shiras moose, the version found in Yellowstone, is the smallest of the four North American subspecies, they are still a formidable animal. Adult males can weigh nearly 1,000 pounds while females can weigh around 900 pounds. Reaching shoulder heights in excess of 7 feet and sporting a wide, broad set of antlers, moose are more dangerous than you think. However, maintaining a safe distance and being respectful will typically be enough to avoid an incident in areas moose are known to roam.
In Yellowstone National Park, moose are actually a species that have seen their numbers dwindle. Today, there are less than 200 moose known to reside in the park. The downward trend in the population has been attributed to a number of issues in lands bordering the park, including habitat loss and hunting. With that in mind, park visitors consider themselves quite lucky to get a good look at one. The moose that do live in Yellowstone can be seen year around and are typically spotted along the rivers or around the lakes, as well as in the marshy areas of the park.