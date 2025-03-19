Popular Wildlife You Can Find In Yellowstone National Park And The Best Time To Spot Them

Yellowstone National Park covers nearly 3,500 square miles in the northwest corner of Wyoming, with the boundaries spilling over slightly into the neighboring states of Idaho and Montana. The first location to be designated as a national park in the U.S., Yellowstone was originally nicknamed "Wonderland" and has been on every outdoor enthusiast's national park bucket list since its inception.

Advertisement

Given that nearly half of the hydrothermal features in the world are found in Yellowstone, it is little surprise the park is best known for its hot springs and geysers, including the famous Old Faithful. However, it is also home to a litany of creatures and has become a top destination for wildlife viewing. While there are some creatures to beware of when adventuring in Yellowstone, all of the wildlife here can be viewed safely by following certain precautions. This means staying 25 yards away from all creatures and at least 100 yards from dangerous predators, such as mountain lions. It also means not feeding, approaching, or attempting to take selfies with animals.

Given that you need to maintain a safe distance, it is a good idea to carry along some binoculars like the Bushnell PowerView 2. Through those lenses, you will be able to view many creatures including bald eagles, bighorn sheep, pronghorns, beavers, wolverines, badgers, and river otters. In all, 67 species of mammals are found in the park. Birders have spotted close to 300 species through the years, with over 150 of those known to nest within the park. While all the wildlife here is worth watching, there are a handful that are high on the list for most visitors. This popular group of wildlife is often referred to as the Big Five of Yellowstone National Park.

Advertisement