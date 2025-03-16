Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park only has one kind of dangerous bear, but it has a lot of them. According to some estimates, as many as 1,000 black bears roam the park, which equates to four bears per square mile. This population density makes Shenandoah one of the top national parks for bear watching. Although incidents involving black bears are rare, bear attacks are increasing across the country, so it's wise to carry bear spray whenever you're adventuring in this park.

Advertisement

You should also know what to do if a bear attacks and how to prevent such an incident. Among the best ways to ensure that you don't have a close bear encounter is to make noise. Wearing a device like a Coghlan's bear bell will do the trick. If you do see a bear, park regulations require that you maintain a distance of at least 50 yards. If it's possible to retreat or go around the bear without turning your back on it, do so. If not, don't run — stand your ground, and make yourself appear larger by raising your arms.

If a bear approaches, you may be able to frighten it away by throwing objects like rocks and sticks in its direction. Should a bear aggressively charge you within 30 feet, discharge a blast of SABRE Frontiersman bear spray or a similar product. If the attack continues, fight back. While such incidents are rare in the park, vehicular accidents involving bears and other animals are not. So, always drive with caution, especially at night and when visibility is low.

Advertisement