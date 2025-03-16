Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park is a spot that should be on everyone's national park bucket list. It's also widely considered to be one of the best fall camping destinations in the U.S. Additionally, even though it's just over an hour's drive from Washington D.C., it's one of the best national parks for wildlife viewing, as its 200,000 acres are filled with a wide variety of animals. While viewing these animals in their natural habitat is definitely a worthwhile experience, there are also dangerous creatures to watch out for when adventuring in this region.
Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, where the park is located, has long been an area rich in wildlife diversity. Although a number of animals, including some of the more dangerous ones like mountain lions and wolves, have been extirpated, there are still more than four dozen species of mammals populating the park, as well as nearly two dozen types of reptiles and amphibians. While following proper wildlife viewing protocol is essential for protecting both park visitors and animals, a handful of these species require special precautions, as they can inflict serious harm.
Be wary of black bears
Shenandoah National Park only has one kind of dangerous bear, but it has a lot of them. According to some estimates, as many as 1,000 black bears roam the park, which equates to four bears per square mile. This population density makes Shenandoah one of the top national parks for bear watching. Although incidents involving black bears are rare, bear attacks are increasing across the country, so it's wise to carry bear spray whenever you're adventuring in this park.
You should also know what to do if a bear attacks and how to prevent such an incident. Among the best ways to ensure that you don't have a close bear encounter is to make noise. Wearing a device like a Coghlan's bear bell will do the trick. If you do see a bear, park regulations require that you maintain a distance of at least 50 yards. If it's possible to retreat or go around the bear without turning your back on it, do so. If not, don't run — stand your ground, and make yourself appear larger by raising your arms.
If a bear approaches, you may be able to frighten it away by throwing objects like rocks and sticks in its direction. Should a bear aggressively charge you within 30 feet, discharge a blast of SABRE Frontiersman bear spray or a similar product. If the attack continues, fight back. While such incidents are rare in the park, vehicular accidents involving bears and other animals are not. So, always drive with caution, especially at night and when visibility is low.
Copperhead snakes can inflict a serious bite
While most outdoor enthusiasts in the U.S. are plenty wary of rattlesnakes, there's another serpent that should be at the forefront of your mind when adventuring in Shenandoah National Park. Copperheads are known for the pattern of coppery-colored hourglass shapes decorating their bodies. As stunning as they are to look at, these snakes, common throughout the eastern and southeastern regions of the U.S., are venomous and very prone to strike. In fact, copperheads, not rattlesnakes, are responsible for the most snake bites in the U.S. each year.
With that in mind, you should know what to do if you're bitten by a venomous snake (and how to avoid bites in the first place) before embarking on an adventure here. This is particularly important where copperheads are concerned, as they not only bite more people than other snakes, but they give no warning before striking.
Given that copperheads tend to conceal themselves under logs and rocks or in holes and crevices, always watch where you step and what you touch when hiking, climbing, or picking up firewood. If you do see a copperhead, give it plenty of space and slowly move away. If the serpent strikes you, immediately call 911 or a park ranger. Wash the wound while keeping the affected area immobilized below chest level if possible. Remove any jewelry or restrictive clothing, and cover the wound loosely with gauze or clean cloth while transporting.
Timber rattlesnakes are often a hidden danger
The other type of venomous snake found in Shenandoah National Park is indeed a rattlesnake. Timber rattlesnakes, also known as canebreak, banded, or velvet-tail rattlers, are common throughout the eastern U.S., including in Shenandoah National Park. These large snakes can stretch to over 5 feet long, but they're also fairly reclusive and not commonly seen, spending much of their time coiled in holes, beneath rocks or logs, in crevices, or in other handy hiding spots.
The most common way campers encounter these snakes is by picking up firewood or turning over rocks. You may also see them sunning themselves on hiking trails or rocky outcroppings. So, always be cautious when grabbing sticks or rocks, and watch where you step. If you do encounter a rattlesnake while hiking, don't approach it, try to handle it, or attempt to push it away with a stick. Instead, stay a safe distance away and move around the creature while maintaining eye contact.
If a rattlesnake bites you, what you shouldn't do is just as important as what you should. First off, never try to suck the venom from a snakebite wound. Don't use a tourniquet for a snakebite, and don't ice the wound, either. These outdated pieces of advice can end up doing more harm than good. Instead, simply wash the wound, keep it below heart level, remove jewelry and restrictive clothing, and seek medical help immediately.
Ticks and mosquitoes can spread a variety of diseases
Ticks are a common danger for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. Virginia, however, not only has a dense tick population but also ranks high among other states in terms of how often tick bites and cases of Lyme disease occur. As such, always take precautions to avoid ticks while hiking, such as wearing long pants, avoiding areas of high grass, and checking for ticks often. Chemical bug sprays and various natural oils can be sprayed on clothing to repel ticks.
Also, always carry a tick key when exploring in Shenandoah National Park so that you can quickly and properly remove these pests if you find them. Immediately remove any tick you find with either a key, like the Original Tick Key, or by grasping the tick's head with tweezers. After removing it, kill it and clean the wounded area. Be sure to monitor for the onset of symptoms like rash, fever, headache, difficulty breathing, or heart palpitations. If you notice any of these within 36 hours, seek medical attention.
Mosquitoes are another pest that's common in the park and capable of spreading disease. Most of the sprays and natural elements that repel ticks will also work on mosquitoes. Additionally, wearing long-sleeve clothing will help reduce the number of bites. Given that mosquitoes can spread harmful diseases such as zika, West Nile, malaria, and dengue fever, among others, always take precautions.
Coyotes can become aggressive
Coyotes are also common in Shenandoah National Park. Although these animals aren't native to this region of Virginia, they have expanded their range throughout the state and elsewhere in the U.S., essentially replacing the wolves that were previously extirpated. Although coyotes aren't typically aggressive toward humans, they can be in certain circumstances. So, if you're visiting Shenandoah National Park, it's important to know how to protect campsites from coyotes, as well as what to do if you encounter a coyote while hiking.
The best way to keep coyotes out of your campsite is to keep it clean and tidy, and this includes proper food storage. Utilizing wildlife-proof containers like the Counter Assault Bear Keg to store both food and trash will make your camping area less attractive not just to coyotes, but also to bears and other wild animals. Set up camp in an open area, and keep it well-lit. Leaving a radio playing can also deter coyotes from entering your camp while you're out hiking or sleeping.
If you do encounter a coyote, stay calm and don't run. Instead, stand your ground, make yourself appear larger by raising your arms above your head, and speak to the animal in a loud voice. You can also try throwing sticks, rocks, and other objects in the animal's direction from a safe distance while shouting. If the coyote starts moving toward you aggressively, move away slowly while maintaining eye contact. Should the coyote attack, fight back.