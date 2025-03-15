Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Visiting Jasper National Park
Jasper National Park, the popular attraction located in Alberta, Canada, is home to 53 species of mammals and a host of other creatures. While part of the fun and excitement of visiting this northern landscape is witnessing some of these animals in their natural habitat, remember there are risks with even the most seemingly innocuous creatures. Knowing what to look out for and avoid when visiting Jasper National Park is important for your safety and well-being. It's also vital to the well-being of the animals that call the park home, from elk to wolves to bears.
While traveling through Jasper National Park, you definitely want to witness wildlife in its natural habitat. There are ways to safely view animals without putting yourself or others in danger. Typically, the best thing you can do is to stay on marked paths and roads. Many of these animals can be safely viewed from inside your car. And always pay attention to the instructions of park staff. They understand the little nuances that can make these dangerous creatures react poorly.
An upset elk can cause serious harm
You might already know that moose are scarier than you think and what to do if you see one, but they're the least of your problems in Jasper National Park. There are only around 150 moose in the park, whereas the elk population is more than double that, and they are not as elusive. The majestic elk is one of the most dangerous creatures you can encounter at Jasper National Park.
Depending on the time of the year, both female and male elk can be more volatile. Calving season, typically from May to June, makes females more dangerous due to fear for their calves' safety. Later on in the year, between the months of September and October, males are more likely to be aggressive due to hormones from their breeding season.
Thankfully, an elk will likely give you plenty of warning before it decides to charge. If you catch yourself too close to an elk from your position on the roadside, you'll first notice intense eye contact and perhaps a bugling sound. If an elk begins to shake its antlers and walk in your direction, it's usually time for you to make a quick escape. To avoid an encounter, stay at a distance of about 100 feet.
Keep goats and sheep at a distance
Bighorn sheep and mountain goats, oh my! These are not your cute and cuddly farm animals. Despite their docile nature as seen from a distance, these animals can become provoked without warning. The main danger comes from their horns and hooves, nasty weapons when used by an angry animal. Bighorn sheep are identifiable by their sandy coats. Males have large, curved horns, while females' horns are shorter and less curved. Mountain goats are white with black, knife-like horns.
The best thing to do if one of these big-horned animals approaches you is to put some distance between you. They might be more aggressive than usual if it's lambing or rutting season. Do not approach them, and move away if they approach you. Be aware of their presence in the park so you can safely view them. Mountain goats hang out around Highway 16 east at Disaster Point and at the "Goat Lick" viewpoint at Mount Kerkeslin. Bighorn sheep can also be found near Highway 16 along the Icefields Parkway near Tangle Falls.
A bear encounter can be deadly
Although the likelihood of a bear attack in Jasper National Park is pretty low, it's a good idea to know how to react in any situation. Both black bears and grizzly bears call the park home, but visitors are more likely to see black bears around. Both species can be dangerous if distressed, although they typically subsist as omnivores. Store food at campsites properly to avoid attracting curious black bears.
Before journeying into the park, recognize that wet dog is a common smell that could mean a bear is near and know other signs to look out for. If possible, you should avoid a close encounter, especially on a narrow trail where there is limited mobility. In the event that you do run across a bear in Jasper National Park, remain calm and do not run. Instead, observe its behavior and attempt to back away slowly. Try to appear as big as possible and not like prey. If the bear is not defensive, you can try to shout and intimidate it to get it to leave.
Be aware of coyotes and elusive wolves
Both coyotes and wolves call the Canadian Rocky Mountains home. Coyotes are more likely to wander close to human habitation, while wolves are notoriously elusive. This is ideal for visitors to Jasper National Park because they don't have to worry too much about surprise wolf encounters. Coyotes, however, are dangerous depending on their level of contact with humans. A coyote that is used to being given food will bite, with serious consequences.
If you don't know what to do if you come across a coyote on a hike, focus on remaining calm. Most of your wildlife encounters will end best if you do not panic or run. The best thing to do for encounters with both animals is to appear like the bigger, scarier predator.
To recognize the difference between a coyote and a wolf, pay attention to the size of the animal and its muzzle. Coyotes are smaller and typically grayish with a slender snout shape. Wolves, in contrast, appear more similar to a large dog (like a German shepherd) with a larger snout.
Cougars are rare, but should be avoided
Cougars, also known as mountain lions, are large wild cats with light brown coats. There are only a small number of cougars living in Jasper National Park, which makes encounters very unlikely. They are also known for being very solitary and usually keep to themselves. However, it's best to be prepared for the unexpected when it comes to dangerous creatures. In the park area, cougars have been sighted closer to humans than they were once thought to get.
If you do see a cougar in the park, whether you're out hiking or camping, treat the encounter with caution. You should not play dead or try to run. Instead, keep the animal in sight and back away slowly while making yourself look bigger. You can also act aggressively, shouting or throwing rocks to deter the cougar from coming closer. And whenever you see a cougar in Jasper National Park, make sure to report the sighting to park officials.