Dangerous Creatures To Beware Of When Visiting Jasper National Park

You might already know that moose are scarier than you think and what to do if you see one, but they're the least of your problems in Jasper National Park. There are only around 150 moose in the park, whereas the elk population is more than double that, and they are not as elusive. The majestic elk is one of the most dangerous creatures you can encounter at Jasper National Park.

Depending on the time of the year, both female and male elk can be more volatile. Calving season, typically from May to June, makes females more dangerous due to fear for their calves' safety. Later on in the year, between the months of September and October, males are more likely to be aggressive due to hormones from their breeding season.

Thankfully, an elk will likely give you plenty of warning before it decides to charge. If you catch yourself too close to an elk from your position on the roadside, you'll first notice intense eye contact and perhaps a bugling sound. If an elk begins to shake its antlers and walk in your direction, it's usually time for you to make a quick escape. To avoid an encounter, stay at a distance of about 100 feet.

