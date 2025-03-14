Want A More Low-Maintenance Lawn? Here's Why Your Should Consider Blue Grama

Lack of time to keep up with mowing, edging, and other chores have led more and more Americans to opt for no-mow lawns. However, just because you don't have an inordinate amount of time to dedicate to lawn care doesn't mean you have to completely give up on having grass in your yard. If you are looking for a more low-maintenance lawn, you should consider planting blue grama grass.

A warm-season, short-growing, perennial grass, blue grama is native to over half the states in the U.S., as well as a handful of Canadian provinces. It is often found growing interspersed with buffalo grass on the prairies throughout its native range. Because of its high nutritional value, it is valued among cattle ranchers. While the grass' high caloric content may not be of much use to homeowners, other traits that make it prized by ranchers certainly are applicable to low maintenance lawns.

Blue grama is extremely drought resistant, which means there is no need to water your lawn every day. It is self-seeding, but since it only reproduces and spreads by seeding, you won't have to worry about it crawling up on your sidewalk or driveway. This also means less time spent edging and weeding, since it tends to stay put and grow up, but not out. Additionally, blue grama is a versatile plant that can serve several purposes in your low-maintenance lawn.

