Want A More Low-Maintenance Lawn? Here's Why Your Should Consider Blue Grama
Lack of time to keep up with mowing, edging, and other chores have led more and more Americans to opt for no-mow lawns. However, just because you don't have an inordinate amount of time to dedicate to lawn care doesn't mean you have to completely give up on having grass in your yard. If you are looking for a more low-maintenance lawn, you should consider planting blue grama grass.
A warm-season, short-growing, perennial grass, blue grama is native to over half the states in the U.S., as well as a handful of Canadian provinces. It is often found growing interspersed with buffalo grass on the prairies throughout its native range. Because of its high nutritional value, it is valued among cattle ranchers. While the grass' high caloric content may not be of much use to homeowners, other traits that make it prized by ranchers certainly are applicable to low maintenance lawns.
Blue grama is extremely drought resistant, which means there is no need to water your lawn every day. It is self-seeding, but since it only reproduces and spreads by seeding, you won't have to worry about it crawling up on your sidewalk or driveway. This also means less time spent edging and weeding, since it tends to stay put and grow up, but not out. Additionally, blue grama is a versatile plant that can serve several purposes in your low-maintenance lawn.
Ways to utilize blue grama grass in your yard
Blue grama can be utilized a couple of different ways in your yard. Given it is a relatively short grass, reaching heights of just over a foot when in full flower, you won't have to worry about trimming it if it is used as an accent plant. Whether it be bordering a sidewalk or in a native-scape bed, clumps of blue grama grass can be an ideal accent for no-mow or low-maintenance lawns. It is an excellent way to diversify your yard, creating a habitat for a variety of insects, birds, and butterflies. Additionally, tall clumps of blue grama can get by on less than 7 inches of water per year, meaning you will likely never have to water it.
While clumps of blue grama can be utilized as accent plants, you can also use it as a turf for your entire lawn. Although the seed bearing stems of mature plants can grown up to a foot, the main foliage typically stays only a few inches high. It can be grown in a variety of soils ranging from sand to clay and is hardy enough to hold up to mowing. Additionally, it is naturally disease resistant and does not require fertilizer or pesticides.
To create a full lawn of blue grama, start with a bag of seeds such as Everwilde Farms blue grama seeds. It is best to sow these seeds in mid- to late-spring, once overnight temperatures are holding above 50 degrees. You can either use it to overseed your lawn or begin a fresh lawn by tilling 3 to 4 inches deep to prepare the soil. Then, distribute seeds at a rate of 3 to 4 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Water twice daily until it germinates.