Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Denali National Park

Grizzly bears are symbolic of the dangers of the rugged regions of the American West and Northwest. Although grizzlies were revered by the Native Americans in these areas, American and European explorers developed a different view. They were noted as an ever-present danger during the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1804 and have been on the radar of adventurers entering the region ever since. The attack on trapper Hugh Glass in 1823 captured the public's attention so much that it was the basis for the movie, "The Revenant," nearly 200 years later.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, that was far from the final bear attack in North America. In fact, bear attacks have been on the rise in recent years and there is an average of around three dozen attacks on the continent each year, with a handful of those being fatal. As a result, preventing such hostile encounters and knowing what to do if attacked by a bear are paramount when spending time in Denali. Additionally, carrying a canister of bear spray, like SABRE Frontiersman, is a prudent precaution to take.

The primary means of avoiding attack are to be aware of your surroundings, look for signs of bear activity, and avoid areas bears are known to be feeding. If you do encounter a grizzly, stay calm and don't run. Attempt to move away in a slow, sideways manner while watching the bear. If the bear becomes aggressive and moves within 30 feet, deploy your bear spray. Should you be attacked by a grizzly, play dead by laying flat on your stomach with your hands over your neck and head and your legs spread for stability.

Advertisement