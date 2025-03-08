Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In Denali National Park
Denali National Park in Alaska is a bucket list destination for virtually everyone who loves the outdoors. Between the rugged landscape and myriad of wild animals, it draws a diverse group of outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it's climbers coming to help prepare for even more strenuous hikes, nature-lovers coming to view wildlife, or those coming to hike, fish, or camp, Denali provides an unforgettable experience. It also puts forth a number of dangers. In fact, it is among the most dangerous U.S. national parks, as well as one of the national parks with the highest number of dangerous wildlife encounters.
Despite having such a high incident rate of dangerous wildlife encounters, Denali doesn't have a wide variety of dangerous creatures. For instance, there are no venomous snakes or dangerous reptiles in Denali due to its cold climate. However, there are a handful of massive mammals that can — and sometimes do — inflict serious harm on humans. The vast majority of these incidents occur because visitors often aren't respectful of the wildlife in the park. So, be sure to follow safety precautions, be respectful to the wildlife, and beware of these creatures when adventuring in Denali National Park in order to ensure a safe experience.
Grizzly bears have a grim reputation
Grizzly bears are symbolic of the dangers of the rugged regions of the American West and Northwest. Although grizzlies were revered by the Native Americans in these areas, American and European explorers developed a different view. They were noted as an ever-present danger during the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1804 and have been on the radar of adventurers entering the region ever since. The attack on trapper Hugh Glass in 1823 captured the public's attention so much that it was the basis for the movie, "The Revenant," nearly 200 years later.
Unfortunately, that was far from the final bear attack in North America. In fact, bear attacks have been on the rise in recent years and there is an average of around three dozen attacks on the continent each year, with a handful of those being fatal. As a result, preventing such hostile encounters and knowing what to do if attacked by a bear are paramount when spending time in Denali. Additionally, carrying a canister of bear spray, like SABRE Frontiersman, is a prudent precaution to take.
The primary means of avoiding attack are to be aware of your surroundings, look for signs of bear activity, and avoid areas bears are known to be feeding. If you do encounter a grizzly, stay calm and don't run. Attempt to move away in a slow, sideways manner while watching the bear. If the bear becomes aggressive and moves within 30 feet, deploy your bear spray. Should you be attacked by a grizzly, play dead by laying flat on your stomach with your hands over your neck and head and your legs spread for stability.
Moose may be more dangerous than you think
Moose are majestic animals and many visitors to Denali are drawn there to view them. Although they aren't typically perceived as a threat, moose may be more dangerous than you think. In fact, while the grizzly bear is what captures most people's attention as animals to beware of in Denali, you'd be surprised to learn that moose are responsible for more human injuries each year than bears.
That said, moose aren't inherently aggressive towards humans. But, they will and do attack in certain circumstances — most notably when they are being bothered by people or their pets. Additionally, like people, moose tend to be more reactionary when hungry and tired. So, the best way to ensure a safe experience if you encounter a moose is to stay a safe distance away, at least 25 yards, and not do anything to disturb the animal. You should never approach, try to feed, or throw objects at a moose. Animals should remain leashed so they don't approach the moose, either.
You should also look for signs a moose may be getting annoyed or agitated. If you see the hairs stand up on the animal's back, if it pins its ears back, or begins moving towards you, you should put more distance between you and the moose. If a moose charges, run. Unlike bears, humans can often outrun moose, especially since moose typically give up their charge after a short distance if they feel the threat is gone. If you can't outrun the moose, hide behind something solid such as a building, car, boulder, or tree.
Beware of black bears in Denali
Although grizzlies garner most of the attention, black bears are also present in Denali. While black bears typically aren't as aggressive as grizzlies, they do attack people at times. This is even more reason to carry and know how to use bear spray. It is equally important to be able to quickly tell the difference between grizzly and black bears, as the proper reaction to an attack is drastically different between the two species.
The surest way to tell the difference is by looking at their nose, ears, and body shape, as both grizzlies and black bears can range in color from black to brown. The most pronounced difference is the shoulder hump of grizzlies. Additionally, the hind quarters of a grizzly are smaller and will be below their shoulders when they are walking on all fours, while a black bear's will be higher. Grizzlies have small round ears, while black bears have elongated, oval-shaped ears. Furthermore, grizzlies have a concave face, while black bears have a long, conical nose.
If you do encounter a black bear, the first step is the same as if you come across a grizzly — stay calm, don't run, and don't climb a tree to avoid a bear attack. Attempt to slowly move away while keeping an eye on the bear. Any aggressive bear charge that closes the gap to less than 30 feet should be met with a cloud of bear spray. However, if you aren't armed with bear spray or if it doesn't deter the bear and it continues to attack, you should fight back and utilize anything you can grab as a weapon.
Wolves will attack if provoked
Wolves are among the most sought-after animals for those on wildlife viewing excursions. However, they are also among the hardest creatures to spot in Denali. Despite the fact wolves are dangerous predators that average over 100 pounds, they tend to be skittish and avoid humans if at all possible. But, they can become aggressive and attack under certain circumstances. In fact, wolf attacks on humans in the U.S. and Canada have been happening at an increased rate since 2000.
With that in mind, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a wolf. Additionally, it is important to keep wolves away from campsites, as wolves that willingly approach humans are much more likely to attack. The simplest way to do that is to keep campsites clean and food properly stored. You should also dispose of any trash in airtight containers until it can be put in a wildlife-proof receptacle.
If you do happen to see a wolf, whether in camp or on the trail, the main thing is to remain calm and stay a safe distance away. Try to scare the wolf away by making noise, waving your arms, and throwing objects in its direction. Should the wolf refuse to leave, you can slowly make your way to a vehicle or building for shelter until it moves on, but do not turn your back on the wolf as you retreat. Climbing a tree is another manner of escape, as wolves cannot climb trees. As a last resort, if the wolf attempts attacking, you can use bear spray to deter it.
Dall sheep can become aggressive
The Dall sheep is an impressive looking animal. Males have classic, circular horns and can weigh just under 300 pounds. Females also have horns, but theirs are much shorter and only slightly curved. They are also smaller, averaging around 150 pounds. Both males and females have bright, white coats, making them very distinguishable from other animals.
Dall sheep typically aren't considered much of a threat to humans because they spend much of their time in areas where few people roam and typically scamper away long before they are spotted. However, they can become aggressive toward people in certain circumstances and there have been more than a few documented cases of hostile interactions. Most aggressive interactions between humans and sheep occur in the winter, when the sheep make their way to lower altitudes searching for food. This also puts them in closer proximity to more humans.
However, even then, Dall sheep are typically docile and often very skittish around humans. If one is spotted, the best thing to do is stay a safe distance away from the animal. Avoid approaching them or making them feel threatened, as this is when these animals are most likely to exhibit aggressive behavior. In reality, though, it is highly unlikely you would ever get close enough to a Dall sheep without it running off in order to be at risk of being charged.