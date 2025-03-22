Fill Your Summer Garden With Vivid Colors By Sowing This Plant In Early Spring

Sweet peas are easy to grow from seed, but there are a few pieces of knowledge that can set you up for success. Telling the seeds that it's time to germinate is your first order of business. Scarification is a simple way to send this message. To do it, just rub each seed's coating with sandpaper. You can also soak your seeds to help them sprout faster. If you've scrubbed the seeds, wrap them in a wet cloth for 8 hours before planting. If not, soak the plants' seeds in a vinegar solution overnight to encourage germination. Mixing 1 tablespoon of vinegar into a cup of water thins the seed shells, alerting them that it's time to sprout.

Before sowing sweet pea seeds, consider how to regulate the soil's temperature. Since sweet peas dislike heat, they appreciate a thick layer of root-cooling mulch. Once the seeds are in the ground, water them thoroughly to keep them cool and remind them that it's time to grow. If all is well, sprouts will appear in a week or two. The soil should remain slightly damp throughout the spring and summer. Wondering if your sweet peas need more water? Push a finger into the earth near the plants. If the top inch is moist, you're good to go.

For maximum flowering, make sure the soil surrounding your sweet peas has plenty of nutrients. Adding compost to the planting site can help, or try a fertilizer with more phosphorous than nitrogen. An occasional dose of time-release granular fertilizer such as Schultz Bloom Food slow-release should do the trick.

