Creatures To Look Out For On Your Next Trip To Acadia National Park

Maine's Acadia National Park is known for its stunning scenery, which is so unique that this national park feels like it's on a different continent. Although summer is the most popular time to visit Acadia, it is also considered one of the top fall camping destinations in the U.S., as well as one of the best national parks for winter sports. When it comes to wildlife, Acadia has a diverse mix. While the vast majority of these animals pose little to no threat to humans, there are a few creatures to look out for on your next trip to ensure their safety as well as yours.

Advertisement

While there are some massive mammals such as bears and deer seen in Acadia, notably there are few, if any, moose. This is quite a surprise given that Maine has such a large population of them. Additionally, large predators such as mountain lions and grey wolves, which had once lived here have been extirpated. However, their smaller relatives, bobcats and coyotes, still abound. These and other animals are among the creatures to look out for when adventuring in Acadia National Park.