Creatures To Look Out For On Your Next Trip To Acadia National Park
Maine's Acadia National Park is known for its stunning scenery, which is so unique that this national park feels like it's on a different continent. Although summer is the most popular time to visit Acadia, it is also considered one of the top fall camping destinations in the U.S., as well as one of the best national parks for winter sports. When it comes to wildlife, Acadia has a diverse mix. While the vast majority of these animals pose little to no threat to humans, there are a few creatures to look out for on your next trip to ensure their safety as well as yours.
While there are some massive mammals such as bears and deer seen in Acadia, notably there are few, if any, moose. This is quite a surprise given that Maine has such a large population of them. Additionally, large predators such as mountain lions and grey wolves, which had once lived here have been extirpated. However, their smaller relatives, bobcats and coyotes, still abound. These and other animals are among the creatures to look out for when adventuring in Acadia National Park.
Beware of black bears
Given that more black bears live in Maine than any other state in the Eastern U.S., it is no surprise they are found within Acadia National Park. However, it is a surprise that so few of the states' estimated 35,000 bears reside within the park. However, although they are rarely seen, there is indeed a population of black bears which live in Acadia, so all the precautions associated with adventuring in bear country should be followed.
The best way to stay safe when on the trails in this densely wooded national park is to make noise to avoid bears. As is the case whenever you are in bear territory, it is also a good idea to carry a canister of bear spray, like SABRE Frontiersman, when hiking or camping in Acadia. If you do encounter an aggressive black bear, stay calm and do not run. Do not climb a tree to avoid the bear, either. Instead, attempt to slowly move away while maintaining eye contact with the bear and talking to it in a calm, steady voice. If it does attack, fight back and use your bear spray.
Coyotes can pose a threat
Acadia National Park is home to a population of Eastern coyotes. Because these feral canines are typically scared of people and do the vast majority of their hunting and traveling at night, they aren't commonly seen by park visitors. Given the scarcity of attacks, coyotes are more of a nuisance than a threat most of the time. Although attacks do happen, including instances of people being bitten by rabid coyotes, serious injuries are exceedingly rare. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project, there have only been two fatal coyote attacks (in 1981 and 2009) recorded in the United States and Canada.
Nonetheless, attacks can happen and these animals should be treated with caution. If you do come across a coyote while hiking or have one come into your campsite, do not run away. Instead, you should employ what is commonly referred to as coyote hazing. This basically involves trying to scare the coyote away by yelling and waving your arms, using noisemakers, and/or throwing objects such as sticks and rocks in the animal's direction. You can also use water hoses, water guns filled with vinegar and water, or, as a last resort, bear spray.
Seals should be left alone
Nearly 60 miles of shoreline makes up a portion of Acadia National Park's boundaries. The portion of the North Atlantic Ocean that abuts the park is home to a variety of marine mammals. As a result, it is not uncommon to see both gray and harbor seals on the beaches of Acadia National Park. This is especially true during periods of low tide.
If you do come across seals on the beach, it is important that you leave them alone, for a variety of reasons. For starters, it is a federal crime to disturb, handle, harass, or mess with these marine mammals. Secondly, they can be harmful to humans in a couple of ways. It is possible to contract a variety of diseases and parasites from touching seals. Additionally, even though it is rare, seals are capable of attacking humans. They are most likely to lash out if they feel threatened or cornered, and can certainly inflict serious injuries.
Bobcats aren't cute kitties
Even though bobcats aren't nearly as large or dangerous as mountain lions, they are formidable predators in their own right. These wild cats can weigh as much as 30 pounds and stretch over four feet in length. There is a healthy population of bobcats in Acadia National Park, although they are rarely seen, by choice. However, they should be treated with caution when they are occasionally sighted.
Bobcats do not often attack humans. However, most of the documented cases of bobcat attacks have been by rabid animals, which poses an entirely different set of problems. Healthy bobcats will typically try to avoid humans, but may become aggressive and attack if they are surprised, feel threatened, or are scared. If you do encounter a hostile bobcat, hazing is the best approach, just as it is with coyotes. Make yourself appear large, wave your hands over your head, and yell at the animal. You can also use noisemakers, water hoses and water guns, or bear spray to deter an aggressive bobcat.
Whitetail deer can be dangerous
One of the more majestic animals encountered within Acadia National Park, whitetail deer are also the animal responsible for most U.S. deaths each year. The vast majority of the accidents, injuries, and fatalities involving deer are related to auto accidents. However, although it is much less common, deer can also become aggressive to humans who encounter them in the wild. This is particularly true during the rut, when male deer are aggressively pursuing mates.
Since they pose a potential threat, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a deer while hiking or adventuring in Acadia National Park. To begin with, you should never approach a deer or attempt to pet or feed it. If you do come across a deer, give it plenty of space. It is recommended to stay at least 100 feet away from deer when you see them in the wild. Move away or around the animal, maintaining at least this distance.
If the animal begins to move towards you in an aggressive manner, waving your arms and making noise will usually cause it to scurry away. However, if the animal does charge, you can use bear spray to deter it. Short of that, the best option is to run. Try to climb a tree or get on top of a tall object such as a vehicle, boulder, or camper. If you get knocked down, get up and continue running until the deer loses interest.