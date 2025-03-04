Explore Scenic Campsites And Trails At This Must-Visit Oregon Lake

Hiking and camping opportunities abound along the shores of Miller Lake, as well as throughout the remainder of Fremont-Winema National Forest. Miller Lake Trail #3725 runs along the south shoreline of the lake itself. It is frequently utilized not only by hikers, but anglers looking to fish the lake and birders hoping to catch a glimpse of bald eagles, osprey, and loons. Following the trail to the northwest, hikers will also access the Maidu Lake Trail. This trek, which AllTrails rates as moderate, offers users the chance to either continue along the lake shore or head west into the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness section of the national forest.

Those looking for a more challenging hike should consider the Mt. McLoughlin Trail. This trail ascends an additional 4,000 feet from the trailhead to the peak of Mt. McLoughlin, which is considered the tallest in southern Oregon. At the peak, hikers can enjoy 360-degree views of the surrounding forest, mountains, lakes, and rivers. While the ascent can be challenging, the Forest Service issues a special caution statement regarding the descent, stating that numerous hikers can become lost on the way back down, often because they give in to the temptation of taking perceived shortcuts rather than following the established trail.

Those wishing to overnight in Fremont-Winema National Forest have a number of campsites, campgrounds, and cabins to choose from, including the Digit Point Campground on the shores of Miller Lake. Offering both camper and tent camping, Digit Point Campground is typically open from the end of June through the middle of October. While the campground offers 24-hour access to the lake, dense swarms of mosquitoes are common during summer, so it is advised to pack products like Cutter's No Deet Natural Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent. Given the prevalence of pine trees in the park, there are also a variety of ways for campers to repel mosquitoes naturally with pine needles.

