Explore Scenic Campsites And Trails At This Must-Visit Oregon Lake
Even in the Pacific Northwest, a region renowned for its natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor adventures, Oregon stands out. Beyond the 30 million acres of forest and hundreds of miles of coastline along the Pacific Ocean, the state boasts well over 100,000 miles of rivers and streams, along with over 1,400 named lakes and countless smaller ponds. Amongst all that water, one relatively small lake has garnered a reputation for not just being incredibly scenic, but also being one of the top spots for trout fishing in Oregon.
Close to Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S., Miller Lake is one of over a dozen lakes located within the Fremont-Winema National Forest, which abuts Crater Lake National Park. Given its location within the Cascade Mountain range, it's little surprise that this 600-acre body of water is a great starting point for outdoor adventures both on the water and in the surrounding forest and mountains. Anyone spending time in the Pacific Northwest should not only plan to fish, but also explore scenic campsites and trails at this must-visit Oregon lake.
Hiking and camping around Miller Lake
Hiking and camping opportunities abound along the shores of Miller Lake, as well as throughout the remainder of Fremont-Winema National Forest. Miller Lake Trail #3725 runs along the south shoreline of the lake itself. It is frequently utilized not only by hikers, but anglers looking to fish the lake and birders hoping to catch a glimpse of bald eagles, osprey, and loons. Following the trail to the northwest, hikers will also access the Maidu Lake Trail. This trek, which AllTrails rates as moderate, offers users the chance to either continue along the lake shore or head west into the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness section of the national forest.
Those looking for a more challenging hike should consider the Mt. McLoughlin Trail. This trail ascends an additional 4,000 feet from the trailhead to the peak of Mt. McLoughlin, which is considered the tallest in southern Oregon. At the peak, hikers can enjoy 360-degree views of the surrounding forest, mountains, lakes, and rivers. While the ascent can be challenging, the Forest Service issues a special caution statement regarding the descent, stating that numerous hikers can become lost on the way back down, often because they give in to the temptation of taking perceived shortcuts rather than following the established trail.
Those wishing to overnight in Fremont-Winema National Forest have a number of campsites, campgrounds, and cabins to choose from, including the Digit Point Campground on the shores of Miller Lake. Offering both camper and tent camping, Digit Point Campground is typically open from the end of June through the middle of October. While the campground offers 24-hour access to the lake, dense swarms of mosquitoes are common during summer, so it is advised to pack products like Cutter's No Deet Natural Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent. Given the prevalence of pine trees in the park, there are also a variety of ways for campers to repel mosquitoes naturally with pine needles.
Miller Lake offers outstanding angling action
Visitors to Miller Lake can find both fly fishing and conventional tackle angling opportunities for trout and salmon. Those looking to target salmon will likely find plenty of willing takers. In fact, they may find too many. Although action is good for kokanee salmon, they are typically on the smaller size. This is attributed to what is considered an overpopulation of the species in Miller Lake. However, if you are just interested in catching a lot of fish, targeting kokanee salmon is a good way to do it.
The trout fishing on Miller Lake, on the other hand, is considered outstanding. Both rainbow and brown trout are stocked in the lake annually. While quality specimens of each species are routinely caught, it is the brown trout catches that regularly raise eyebrows. Miller Lake has become recognized as elite among Oregon's brown trout fishery. These fish can be caught by both boating anglers working the depths in the center of the lake, as well as pedestrian anglers fishing along the shorelines. Brook trout are also occasionally caught from Miller Lake.
While many anglers choose to overnight by camping in Digit Point Campground, anglers just out for the day can access the lake via the Miller Lake Trail as well as the Digit Point Day Use Area. Anglers can fish from shore or launch paddlecrafts such as kayaks and canoes from the day use area. There is also a boat ramp that can accommodate motor boats up to 15 feet in length.