Enjoy Incredible Waterfront Camping And Hikes At One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets

There are a half dozen trails within Buckskin Mountain State Park. Given that these trails range from a half mile to more than five miles in length, there is always a trail that is perfect for whatever time or conditioning level you have. Additionally, as they go from leisurely stroll to steep incline to technical hiking, each of these trails offers a unique experience and provide hikers of all experience levels a trail worth tackling.

Advertisement

The shortest trail in the park, which begins very near the park entrance, is the Lightning Bolt Trail. Although it is only a half-mile round trip, it covers very steep terrain. Copper Mines Trail is about twice that length and, as the name implies, passes a number of abandoned copper mines. The Buckskin Loop Trail, which All Trails labels as a moderate hike, extends on both sides of Highway 95 and is a very popular trek during the spring wildflower season. Market Trail is known for combining scenic views of the Colorado River with rugged mountain terrain, while the River View Trail leads hikers to an elevated lookout that provides an expansive view of the river. Lamb Springs trail forges through the backcountry and connects to River Island State Park.

Advertisement

Regardless of which trail or trails you plan to hike, you should pack the 10 important hiking essentials in case of emergency. Even though the park isn't huge, summer temperatures can be extreme and the remote location of the park means help often takes some time to arrive. Additionally, since this is an area inhabited by Western diamondbacks, it is a good idea to know what to do if you come across a rattlesnake while hiking.