Enjoy Incredible Waterfront Camping And Hikes At One Of Arizona's Best-Kept Secrets
Buckskin Mountain State Park is located on the western side of Arizona, along the Colorado River, which forms the boundary between Arizona and California. Its remote location makes Buckskin Mountain State Park an ideal destination for those who love spending time outdoors. It also makes it one of Arizona's best-kept secrets.
Opened in 1967, Buckskin Mountain State Park encompasses a little over 1,600 acres, but packs a lot of outdoor activity into that amount of space. Given that it is surrounded on three sides by 18 miles of riverfront, it's little wonder that it offers incredible views and a myriad of water-borne activities, such as boating, paddling, swimming, and fishing.
While the river and various watersports are obvious attractions, Buckskin Mountain State Park also offers land-based outdoor recreation. The park is renowned for its hiking trails, as well as wildlife viewing opportunities. Additionally, whether planning to partake in activities on land or in the water, or both, there are ample opportunities to overnight in Buckskin Mountain State Park.
Hiking at Buckskin Mountain State Park
There are a half dozen trails within Buckskin Mountain State Park. Given that these trails range from a half mile to more than five miles in length, there is always a trail that is perfect for whatever time or conditioning level you have. Additionally, as they go from leisurely stroll to steep incline to technical hiking, each of these trails offers a unique experience and provide hikers of all experience levels a trail worth tackling.
The shortest trail in the park, which begins very near the park entrance, is the Lightning Bolt Trail. Although it is only a half-mile round trip, it covers very steep terrain. Copper Mines Trail is about twice that length and, as the name implies, passes a number of abandoned copper mines. The Buckskin Loop Trail, which All Trails labels as a moderate hike, extends on both sides of Highway 95 and is a very popular trek during the spring wildflower season. Market Trail is known for combining scenic views of the Colorado River with rugged mountain terrain, while the River View Trail leads hikers to an elevated lookout that provides an expansive view of the river. Lamb Springs trail forges through the backcountry and connects to River Island State Park.
Regardless of which trail or trails you plan to hike, you should pack the 10 important hiking essentials in case of emergency. Even though the park isn't huge, summer temperatures can be extreme and the remote location of the park means help often takes some time to arrive. Additionally, since this is an area inhabited by Western diamondbacks, it is a good idea to know what to do if you come across a rattlesnake while hiking.
Camping at Buckskin Mountain State Park
Whether hiking, fishing, swimming, or boating — or a combination of all those activities — are on the agenda, overnighting is a great way to maximize your time at Buckskin Mountain State Park. There are multiple camping options available. However, there are minimum stays required, which vary based on the location of the campsite and time of year. Additionally, advanced reservations, which can be made online, are necessary.
All told, there are 80 campsites in Buckskin National Park for RVs and tents. There are a number of riverfront sites. These are the most sought-after and have a 14 night maximum stay length. During the busy spring and summer months, a two-night minimum is required on all campsites in the park. On holiday weekends during this time frame, campers must reserve the entire weekend, Friday through Sunday nights. While all of the RV and tent sites have electricity, only 15 have sewage. RVers planning an extended stay may want to consider carrying a portable sewage storage tank like the Camco Rhino Tote Tank or utilize the public facilities within the park.
Regardless of the location of the site or whether you are utilizing a tent or RV, it is advisable to keep your campsite tidy. A number of critters that inhabit the park, such as coyotes and racoons, which frequent the areas along the river, can be attracted to unkempt campsites. Additionally, while pets are allowed in the park, they must be leashed at all times on leads that are not longer than six feet.