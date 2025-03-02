Add This Plant To Your Garden To Create An Unwelcoming Environment For Spiders

Unless you want your garden to have a spooky vibe, you may want to evict its resident arachnids. Avoiding their bites is smart, even though very few spiders are a danger to humans. Growing plants that repel pests from your garden is an eco-friendly way to give spiders the heave-ho. A clove tree (Syzygium aromaticum) is among the best plants for the job. In a study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology, researchers compared the spider-repelling properties of 15 different essential oils and found clove oil to be one of the most effective. Specifically, northern yellow sac spiders (Cheiracanthium mildei) avoided building webs where the pungent oil had been applied.

Clove oil has a strong scent thanks to a high concentration of eugenol, a compound that's believed to bother a variety of garden pests. It's a good idea to pack the oil on your next camping trip, too, as it functions as a natural snake repellent.The flower buds of clove trees house the same kind of oil the researchers used, and the leaves and bark are fragrant as well. In other words, many parts of this pungent plant probably help repel garden spiders.

Since clove trees are tropical plants, they won't grow just anywhere. Above all, they demand warmth and humidity. In the United States, they thrive in USDA hardiness zones 11 to 12. Under optimal conditions, a clove tree will grow to a height of 30 feet. One of those conditions is well-draining soil that always stays moist. A clove tree also needs regular pruning and lots of indirect sunlight . If you're the patient type, you can grow this tree from a seed or a cutting.

