How To Survive An Alligator Attack
An alligator attack may sound more like a scene from a horror movie rather than an actual possibility, but the frightening reality is they do occur. There have been well over 400 alligator attacks in Florida alone since the late 1940s. Dozens of those attacks result in the most horrifying of ways — a human fatality. When you consider Florida is just one of 10 states in the U.S. that has a native population of alligators (and South Florida, in particular, is the only place in the world you can see both alligators and crocodiles in the wild), it is easy to understand that these massive reptiles pose a very real threat to American outdoor enthusiasts. But, even more important than being aware that this possibility exists is knowing what to do if you're attacked by an alligator.
If you see an alligator charging towards you, the best bet is to run as fast as you can in the opposite direction. Do so in a straight line, not zig-zagging. Alligators are actually pretty fast, but only for a short distance. So, the goal is to put as much space between you and it as quickly as possible. Running in a straight line is the best way to accomplish that.
However, if the gator gets a grip on you, your only viable option is to fight back as loudly and violently as you can. Use your fists, rocks, or sticks to hit the alligator in the eye, which often causes it to release its grip. Do whatever you can do to try to convince it to let go. While it is unlikely you will be able to overpower the gator, the goal isn't to win the fight, but rather to simply get away. Commonly, gators will abandon an attack if they are not able to quickly and easily subdue their prey. With that in mind, as soon as the animal loosens its grip or lets go, try to run or move away as fast as possible.
How to avoid being attacked by an alligator
As is the case with any potentially perilous situation, the only 100 percent sure way to ensure you're not attacked by an alligator is to completely avoid areas where alligators are present. However, in certain areas of the country, this simply isn't possible. The coastal states of the southern U.S. from North Carolina to Texas have alligator-infested waters. They are also one of the top creatures to beware of when adventuring along the Gulf Coast. Additionally, these predatory reptiles aren't relegated to back waters in these areas, as they are commonly found in residential canals, golf course ponds, and other very developed areas.
Given their prevalence in the states in which they are found, there are some precautions you can take to lessen your chances of an aggressive alligator encounter. One of the main things you should never do is feed an alligator, either intentionally or unintentionally. Examples of unintentional feeding of gators would be leaving food scraps around your campsite or throwing fish carcasses in the water after filleting. If you are camping in gator country, it's a good idea to keep all food and trash in a Bear Keg or other similar airtight, animal-proof container.
Additionally, take stock of all posted warnings, be aware of your surroundings, and never swim outside of posted areas. It is also best to swim during the daylight hours, as alligators are most active at night and during the lowlight periods. Pets should also be kept on a leash and, even if you are not swimming, both you and your pet should avoid lingering near the water's edge, as that is where most alligator attacks occur. Finally, if you do come across a gator, stay a safe distance away. Never attempt to approach it to get a photo or try to handle or touch it.