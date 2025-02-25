The Bear Safety Rhyme To Keep In Mind During Your Next Outdoor Adventure
There are three types of dangerous bears found in North America. American black bears are the most common and widely distributed of bear species on the continent. By and large, brown bears are considered the most dangerous bear, as they are responsible for the most attacks and deaths. Polar bears have the smallest range of the three. While polar bears are as dangerous as grizzlies, they pose less of a threat because they are restricted to the arctic regions of Alaska and Canada.
While each of these three are the only bear species found in portions of their respective ranges, there are instances of overlap. Although northern Manitoba is the only region known to have all three, there are numerous areas where polar and brown bears share territory. Black and brown bears are found in the same space even more often. Given that your response to an aggressive encounter with each species should be different, it is important to be able to tell them apart. Polar bears, with their white coats, are the easiest to distinguish. It can be a bit trickier to tell the difference between grizzlies and black bears, as both species can range in color from brown to black.
It is crucial to know what to do if confronted by a bear. Luckily, there is a well-known rhyme to help you remember how to respond to each: "If it's brown, lie down. If it's black, fight back. If it's white, good night." That means if a brown bear attacks, you should play dead by lying face down and covering your head and neck. Should you be attacked by a black bear, fight back using whatever you can grab as a weapon. Since they are the largest bears on Earth, should a polar bear be the assailant, your best (only) hope may be using bear spray like SABRE Frontiersman. But, as a last resort, fight back instead of playing dead.
Avoiding an encounter is only sure way to stay safe
The only sure way to stay safe when adventuring in bear country is to, of course, not come in contact with bears. One of the best ways to do this is to make noise to avoid bears while hiking or camping in areas they are known to frequent. Typically, bears will move away before they are sighted if they hear humans. Additionally, surprised bears are more likely to attack, so making them aware of your presence is safer than suddenly startling them. Having conversation while hiking, leaving a radio playing in your campsite, or wearing a noisemaker such as a Coughlan's bear bell are a few of the ways to let bears know people are around.
Hiking in large groups can also help, as bears are much more likely to attack solo hikers. If you have a pet with you, it should always be kept on a leash. Children should also be kept close and not allowed to run ahead on the trail or away from the campsite. Additionally, it is best to avoid hiking or camping close to areas where bears may be feeding, such as berry patches. Above all else, it is important to remain alert and be very aware of your surroundings when spending time in bear territory.
Preventing bears from sensing your food is another key to staying safe. Both hikers and campers should utilize storage containers such as the Counter Assault Bear Keg or similar product to store food and trash while afield. Additionally, keep campsites tidy and clean. Campers should also take precautions for cooking safely in bear territory, such as cooking away from sleeping areas and thoroughly cleaning up any food scraps.