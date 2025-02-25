The Bear Safety Rhyme To Keep In Mind During Your Next Outdoor Adventure

There are three types of dangerous bears found in North America. American black bears are the most common and widely distributed of bear species on the continent. By and large, brown bears are considered the most dangerous bear, as they are responsible for the most attacks and deaths. Polar bears have the smallest range of the three. While polar bears are as dangerous as grizzlies, they pose less of a threat because they are restricted to the arctic regions of Alaska and Canada.

While each of these three are the only bear species found in portions of their respective ranges, there are instances of overlap. Although northern Manitoba is the only region known to have all three, there are numerous areas where polar and brown bears share territory. Black and brown bears are found in the same space even more often. Given that your response to an aggressive encounter with each species should be different, it is important to be able to tell them apart. Polar bears, with their white coats, are the easiest to distinguish. It can be a bit trickier to tell the difference between grizzlies and black bears, as both species can range in color from brown to black.

It is crucial to know what to do if confronted by a bear. Luckily, there is a well-known rhyme to help you remember how to respond to each: "If it's brown, lie down. If it's black, fight back. If it's white, good night." That means if a brown bear attacks, you should play dead by lying face down and covering your head and neck. Should you be attacked by a black bear, fight back using whatever you can grab as a weapon. Since they are the largest bears on Earth, should a polar bear be the assailant, your best (only) hope may be using bear spray like SABRE Frontiersman. But, as a last resort, fight back instead of playing dead.

