Why You Should Think Twice Before Drinking Urine If You Can't Find Water In The Wild

Imagine the following scenario playing out in your mind: you find yourself wandering in the woods on a hike and you've had the last of your water. You're beginning to feel incredibly thirsty and you're worried about finishing the hike. When you're unable to find enough water to use the simple trick for purifying water in the wild, you might feel like you're at the end of your rope. If you become truly desperate, is it ever a good idea to drink urine to rehydrate? Although you might have heard about people using this tip to survive in the wilderness, drinking your own urine is actually very dangerous. You can do a lot of damage to your body and overall health. It might be better to stay thirsty or become dehydrated than to ever drink your own urine.

Advertisement

No matter how desperate you are, avoid drinking urine if you are unable to find clean, running water or streams. Urine will not actually quench your thirst. Chances are you will end up more thirsty afterwards due to the high sodium content in urine. It can lead to you becoming critically dehydrated much faster than under normal conditions, especially if you are also sweating. You don't want to find out what happens to your body when you get severely dehydrated if you're in the wild without access to immediate medical care.