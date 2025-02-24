Drive Through The Heart Of Arizona On This Unforgettable Road Trip Route
The U.S. is home to so many amazing road trips that should be on your bucket list. One of those is driving along Highway 191. This trip takes you from the Canadian border in Montana, all the way down to the Mexican border in Arizona. If you're most keen on experiencing Arizona's portion, Alpine is an excellent starting point. Surrounded by the lush Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Alpine offers cool temperatures, serene meadows, and abundant wildlife. Grab a hearty breakfast at a local diner, follow the 3-3-3 rule if you're adventuring via RV, and prepare for a scenic drive like no other.
As you leave Alpine, you'll enter the Coronado Trail Scenic Byway, a 120-mile stretch of road renowned for its winding curves and breathtaking views. Known for having over 400 twists and turns, this portion of Highway 191 offers drivers a thrilling experience, with sweeping vistas of forested peaks and deep canyons. Historical markers along the route recount tales of Spanish explorers like Francisco Vásquez de Coronado, who journeyed through this area in the 16th century in search of the mythical Seven Cities of Cibola.
Keep an eye out for wildlife such as elk, deer, and even black bears that call this region home. Along the way, you'll find pullouts and viewpoints perfect for taking in the panoramic scenery. As you descend, the terrain begins to shift, with dense pine forests giving way to more rugged and open landscapes. By the time you approach Morenci, take a small detour, and you'll be greeted by one of the most striking landmarks on the route: the massive Morenci Mine. This open-pit copper mine is one of the largest in North America, offering visitors a stark contrast to the natural beauty of the highlands.
Immerse yourself in desert views
Leaving Morenci, Highway 191 takes on a new character, transitioning from winding forest roads to the rugged terrain of Arizona's high desert. This segment, once part of the infamous "Devil's Highway" (Highway 666), retains an air of mystique and adventure. The road becomes straighter, but its surroundings are no less captivating.
As Highway 191 continues, it hugs the San Francisco River, a rare sight in this arid region, even though the Grand Canyon State is home to more than 125 lakes and reservoirs. The river's rippling waters and green banks create a refreshing contrast to the arid desert. Scenic pullouts allow travelers to pause and enjoy the views, with opportunities for photography or a short walk along the river's edge. If you do venture out of your car, beware of the dangerous creatures that call the Arizona deserts home.
Approaching Safford, the land flattens, revealing vast stretches of farmland and desert. Safford itself is a small but vibrant town known for its agricultural roots, particularly cotton and chile farming. The area is also home to several natural hot springs, making it an ideal spot to unwind. Stop by Roper Lake State Park for a relaxing soak in a mineral hot spring or a refreshing swim in the lake. This section of the trip showcases the stark beauty of Arizona's desert landscapes, with towering saguaros and rugged mountains in the distance. It's a reminder of the diverse terrain Highway 191 traverses, seamlessly blending history, nature, and small-town charm.
Stop at historic towns and must-see attractions
The final stretch of Highway 191 carries travelers through the heart of Southern Arizona, where the desert's beauty takes center stage. Leaving Safford, the road weaves through rolling hills and open plains dotted with saguaro cacti. The wide-open skies here are perfect for stargazing at night, making this region a favorite for amateur astronomers. As you head south, consider a detour to Chiricahua National Monument, a geological wonderland of towering rock spires and balanced formations. Known as the "Wonderland of Rocks," this area offers scenic drives and hiking trails that reveal the rugged splendor of the desert.
Continuing along Highway 191, you'll pass through historic towns like Willcox, known for its Old West charm and proximity to wine country. Stop by a local vineyard to sample Arizona wines or visit the Rex Allen Museum, celebrating the life of the famous "Arizona Cowboy." The journey culminates in Douglas, a historic border town with a rich cultural heritage. Douglas's vibrant downtown is lined with early 20th-century architecture, reflecting its mining and ranching history. Visit the Gadsden Hotel, a beautifully restored landmark featuring a grand marble staircase and stained-glass windows.
For those seeking an immersive cultural experience, Douglas offers a glimpse into the exciting blend of American and Mexican traditions. The proximity to the border also provides an opportunity to explore cross-cultural influences through local cuisine, music, and art.