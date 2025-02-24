Drive Through The Heart Of Arizona On This Unforgettable Road Trip Route

The U.S. is home to so many amazing road trips that should be on your bucket list. One of those is driving along Highway 191. This trip takes you from the Canadian border in Montana, all the way down to the Mexican border in Arizona. If you're most keen on experiencing Arizona's portion, Alpine is an excellent starting point. Surrounded by the lush Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Alpine offers cool temperatures, serene meadows, and abundant wildlife. Grab a hearty breakfast at a local diner, follow the 3-3-3 rule if you're adventuring via RV, and prepare for a scenic drive like no other.

As you leave Alpine, you'll enter the Coronado Trail Scenic Byway, a 120-mile stretch of road renowned for its winding curves and breathtaking views. Known for having over 400 twists and turns, this portion of Highway 191 offers drivers a thrilling experience, with sweeping vistas of forested peaks and deep canyons. Historical markers along the route recount tales of Spanish explorers like Francisco Vásquez de Coronado, who journeyed through this area in the 16th century in search of the mythical Seven Cities of Cibola.

Keep an eye out for wildlife such as elk, deer, and even black bears that call this region home. Along the way, you'll find pullouts and viewpoints perfect for taking in the panoramic scenery. As you descend, the terrain begins to shift, with dense pine forests giving way to more rugged and open landscapes. By the time you approach Morenci, take a small detour, and you'll be greeted by one of the most striking landmarks on the route: the massive Morenci Mine. This open-pit copper mine is one of the largest in North America, offering visitors a stark contrast to the natural beauty of the highlands.

