If You Want To Add Flowers To Your Shady Garden, Try This Stunning Wildflower

Deciding what to plant in your yard's shady spots can be tricky, especially if large trees or buildings are casting shadows on your garden. Leafy perennials such as ferns can brighten up shaded areas of your garden, but sometimes you'll want to add petal power to your landscape. One option is twinleaf (Jeffersonia diphylla), a wildflower that's native to much of eastern North America and amenable to low-sunlight planting sites. Twinleaf grows best in USDA hardiness zones 4 through 9,and like a fern, it's a perennial, which means that it won't leave your garden anytime soon if it stays healthy.

Advertisement

Twinleaf does especially well beneath deciduous trees, its preferred habitat in the wild. Its purple stems pop out of the ground before most trees unfurl their leaves. Soon afterward, the plant's white flowers and butterfly-shaped leaves emerge in tandem, delivering early-spring beauty and then fading as summer-blooming flowers assume the spotlight. After flowering is finished, the plant continues to grow, reaching a height of up to 18 inches. As the growing season progresses, twinleaf makes greenish yellow seed pods with lid-like tops. When the time is right, the lids open and ants distribute the seeds.

Since twinleaf originates from damp forest environments, it appreciates soil with ample moisture and humus. Like most plants, it performs best in soil that drains properly. If your planting site contains clay or other materials that may impede water drainage, amend the soil with compost. Also weed around twinleaf regularly since more aggressive growers are likely to crowd it out. Mulch can slow weed growth while keeping twinleaf's roots at a comfortable temperature in the summertime.

Advertisement