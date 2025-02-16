Visit This Oregon Town For Some Of The Best Views And Activities In The State
Mountain views are everywhere you turn in Sisters, a tiny Oregon community that's big on enjoying everything the outdoors has to offer. This 3,700-person city is named after the Three Sisters, a trio of volcanic peaks in the nearby Cascade Range, and is known for arts and culture events such as the Sisters Rodeo and the Sisters Folk Festival.
The Green Lakes Trail, one of central Oregon's most beloved hiking destinations, offers prime spots to admire the Three Sisters, as well as sprawling meadows and tons of waterfalls. Open from Memorial Day until just before Thanksgiving, this 9.2-mile trail welcomes dogs and first-time backcountry campers. Its medium-difficulty hike also makes a fun-filled day trip. To catch wildflowers blooming, go in late July or early August, and add the 2-mile lollipop loop to see Green Lake up close and experience awe-inspiring views of South Sister. No matter what time of year you visit, prepare for hiking emergencies by bringing essentials such as a first aid kit and fire-starting supplies. If you're hitting the trail between June 15 and October 15, you'll also need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit. To use trailhead parking areas, pick up a Northwest Forest Pass, too.
Consider marveling at the mountains on horseback as well. Equine excursions abound for absolute beginners and seasoned riders alike. Black Butte Stables offers gentle trail rides for kids age 3 and older, as well as half-day backcountry adventures with terrific views of the Cascades. Or try a starlight ride followed by s'mores making at historic Long Hollow Ranch, which hosts weddings in its barn and travelers in its nostalgia-filled lodging houses.
Swim, fish, and bike near the Three Sisters volcanoes
Tamolitch Falls, also called the Blue Pool, looks like a giant sapphire nestled among alder and evergreen trees. This natural wonder formed when lava from Belknap Crater covered part of the McKenzie River. The pool is the spot where the river burst through the hardened lava. You can go for a dip in its sparkling water, but make it quick: The water's temperature is typically 37 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're eager to hit the water, head to Clear Lake, a popular spot for canoeing and one of the country's best places for freshwater diving, or the upper river, where blue-green water teems with rafting and kayaking opportunities. As you explore these waterways, keep an eye out for petrified ancient trees underwater. Or, look for osprey and bald eagles as you fish for wild trout and summer steelhead.
The pool, lake, and river sit beside the 26-mile McKenzie River National Recreation Trail, a top-ranked mountain biking destination that's filled with beginner-friendly hikes. As always, be sure to follow hiking trail etiquette rules whether you're exploring on foot, pedaling a bike, or parking your car nearby. Ready for a steep cycling challenge? The 38-mile McKenzie Pass Scenic Bikeway will reward you with a lava-rock expanse you must see to believe that it exists on Earth, not the moon. This path, which traces an 1860s wagon route, also leads to the Dee Wright Observatory, where it's possible to see Mt. Washington, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Hood on a clear day. If the conditions are right, you can also glimpse the epic Collier glacier on North Sister.
Find your inner cowboy in Sisters' charming downtown area
It's easy to walk from shop to shop in downtown Sisters, but craving a horseback ride isn't unusual. That's because the storefronts have adopted an Old West look reminiscent of 1960s cowboy movies. If traveling on foot is not your style, mosey into Blazin Saddles to rent a bike for exploring the area. Brimming with single-origin brews and handcrafted espresso drinks, the chalet-like Sisters Coffee Co. cafe is a perfect starting point if you like a jolt of caffeine in the morning. For a tasty on-the-go breakfast, the made-from-scratch pastries at Sisters Bakery are a solid choice. Once you're fueled up, say hello to the clockmaker, blacksmith, and other craftspeople keeping old-world traditions alive in this charming community. Eager to purchase Western gear? Baldwin's can make you a customized cowboy hat and boots, and Dixie's can supply the rest.
Sisters is also home to several art galleries and gift shops, a fly fishing outfitter, and a sewing and quilting emporium. There's even a barn-shaped indie movie theater and a shop where bookworms and gamers gather. When you're ready for a square meal after a day of adventuring, consider the house-smoked ribs at Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill or the vegetarian coconut curry at Himalayan destination High Camp Taphouse. If a nightcap is in order, sample award-winning ales from the local craft beer scene at Three Creeks Brewing. Or enjoy milkshakes at the old-fashioned Sno Cap drive-in. They're a refreshing respite from hot dog-centric camping recipes, and they come in several mouth-watering flavors, including Cascade blackberry.