Visit This Oregon Town For Some Of The Best Views And Activities In The State

Mountain views are everywhere you turn in Sisters, a tiny Oregon community that's big on enjoying everything the outdoors has to offer. This 3,700-person city is named after the Three Sisters, a trio of volcanic peaks in the nearby Cascade Range, and is known for arts and culture events such as the Sisters Rodeo and the Sisters Folk Festival.

Advertisement

The Green Lakes Trail, one of central Oregon's most beloved hiking destinations, offers prime spots to admire the Three Sisters, as well as sprawling meadows and tons of waterfalls. Open from Memorial Day until just before Thanksgiving, this 9.2-mile trail welcomes dogs and first-time backcountry campers. Its medium-difficulty hike also makes a fun-filled day trip. To catch wildflowers blooming, go in late July or early August, and add the 2-mile lollipop loop to see Green Lake up close and experience awe-inspiring views of South Sister. No matter what time of year you visit, prepare for hiking emergencies by bringing essentials such as a first aid kit and fire-starting supplies. If you're hitting the trail between June 15 and October 15, you'll also need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit. To use trailhead parking areas, pick up a Northwest Forest Pass, too.

Advertisement

Consider marveling at the mountains on horseback as well. Equine excursions abound for absolute beginners and seasoned riders alike. Black Butte Stables offers gentle trail rides for kids age 3 and older, as well as half-day backcountry adventures with terrific views of the Cascades. Or try a starlight ride followed by s'mores making at historic Long Hollow Ranch, which hosts weddings in its barn and travelers in its nostalgia-filled lodging houses.