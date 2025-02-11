Maximize The Efficiency Of Bear Spray With These Must-Know Tips
With bear attacks on the rise across the United States, it is perhaps more important than ever to carry bear spray, such as SABRE Frontiersman or Counter Assault Bear Deterrent. In fact, with the exception of a few national parks that have banned it, it is a good idea to pack bear spray even if you aren't adventuring in bear country, as it can be utilized to deter other dangerous animals as well. Although such spray should only be used as a last resort, whether against a bear or another attacking animal, it is often your best defense.
However, just carrying a canister of bear spray won't keep you safe. You need to know how to use bear spray. The simple instructions included with most bear sprays advise to grab the canister and release the safety clip before spraying towards the bear's face at a downward angle while holding the canister with both hands. Users are instructed to deploy bear spray in short, two-second bursts. While that seems pretty straightforward, since most products have a limited range and relatively short discharge time, it is important to maximize the efficiency of bear spray with these must-know tips.
How to be efficient and effective with bear spray
The first step to maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of bear spray is to choose the right product. The range of bear spray is typically between 15 and 30 feet. Be sure to pick one with a 30 foot range, as anything less than that can be a bit too close when it comes to deterring a raging bear. Furthermore, while users are told to use short bursts, some canisters are only capable of discharging for two to four seconds. While this is fine if the bear turns away at first whiff, it's best to have the ability to discharge multiple bursts. With that in mind, try and choose a canister with a discharge time of at least seven seconds so you are assured of multiple bursts.
Before heading afield, it is also critical to make sure your bear spray hasn't expired. Although the effectiveness of bear spray will remain and canisters can sometimes discharge properly following the expiration date, oftentimes the effective range and discharge times can be drastically reduced. Given what's at stake, it's not worth the risk. Additionally, it is important to discard any canisters which have already been discharged, as there is no way to know how much product remains in the canister or if it will deploy properly.
If you find yourself facing an aggressive bear and need to deploy your bear spray, do it earlier rather than later. If the effective range of the product is 30 feet, discharge a burst in the path of the oncoming bear so it meets the spray at that range. Be ready to shoot another burst if the bear keeps coming, don't wait. To that end, it is important to realize bear spray does not shoot in an accurate stream. Rather, it is meant to form a cloud the bear runs through. So, you also shouldn't spend much time aiming, although you should discharge at a downward angle in front of the animal, as the bear spray will expand to form a large cloud or wall.