Forgot Your Compass? Here Are Simple Ways To Make Sure You Stay On Course

Wandering a little off the beaten path while hiking or backpacking may seem innocent until you've lost your orientation. Trees and undergrowth can quickly blend together if you're not familiar with an area. If you've planned ahead, you'll have all the hiking essentials you need in case of an emergency, including a compass. But you don't have a compass, there's no reason to panic. There's always a way to use your surroundings to stay on course no matter where you are.

If you can find a sturdy, 1-foot-long stick, you can use it to determine the cardinal directions. Assuming there is enough sun, stake the stick into the ground. By watching the movement of the shadow, you can determine your east/west line and north/south line. Place a stone at one end of the shadow made by the stick. After waiting at least 15 minutes, the shadow should have moved. A line drawn between these two points shows the movement of the sun going from east to west.

To find the north/south line, check to see which side the shadow points. That side, in the Northern Hemisphere, will be north. You can then set out on the proper course to complete your hike. However, note that this method offers the most accuracy around the spring and autumn equinoxes.

