Experience On-The-Water Campsites At This Unique California Campground

When planning a camping trip, it's wise to consider how to protect your campsite from coyotes at night and other critter control concerns. If you'd rather not worry about problems like these, a floating campsite may be the answer. Lake Oroville, part of a state recreation area in northern California's Butte County, offers 10 such sites from April to October. Each accommodates up to 15 campers and comes with a restroom, lockable storage, sink and table, propane grill, living area, and sun deck. There's also space for pitching tents and mooring the watercraft you use to travel to the site. You'll need to make a reservation and bring your own drinking water to try this unique camping option, which brims with opportunities to swim and waterski.

The country's loftiest dam is the gateway to Lake Oroville and its 167 miles of shoreline. Stop at the Lake Oroville Visitors Center to learn about this structure, as well as the area's history, geology, and wildlife. In addition to offering a 47-foot tower that looks down on the dam, it's filled with helpful resources, from details about the lake's boat-launch ramps to advisories explaining how often you can consume fish caught nearby. If you're planning to fish during your trip, be sure to get a California sport fishing license and follow the Department of Fish and Wildlife's rules. A year-round attraction for anglers, Lake Oroville teems with several types of bass, as well as brown trout and Chinook salmon. The area surrounding the lake is home to turkeys, egrets, and foxes, which you might spot while hiking.

