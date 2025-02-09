Experience On-The-Water Campsites At This Unique California Campground
When planning a camping trip, it's wise to consider how to protect your campsite from coyotes at night and other critter control concerns. If you'd rather not worry about problems like these, a floating campsite may be the answer. Lake Oroville, part of a state recreation area in northern California's Butte County, offers 10 such sites from April to October. Each accommodates up to 15 campers and comes with a restroom, lockable storage, sink and table, propane grill, living area, and sun deck. There's also space for pitching tents and mooring the watercraft you use to travel to the site. You'll need to make a reservation and bring your own drinking water to try this unique camping option, which brims with opportunities to swim and waterski.
The country's loftiest dam is the gateway to Lake Oroville and its 167 miles of shoreline. Stop at the Lake Oroville Visitors Center to learn about this structure, as well as the area's history, geology, and wildlife. In addition to offering a 47-foot tower that looks down on the dam, it's filled with helpful resources, from details about the lake's boat-launch ramps to advisories explaining how often you can consume fish caught nearby. If you're planning to fish during your trip, be sure to get a California sport fishing license and follow the Department of Fish and Wildlife's rules. A year-round attraction for anglers, Lake Oroville teems with several types of bass, as well as brown trout and Chinook salmon. The area surrounding the lake is home to turkeys, egrets, and foxes, which you might spot while hiking.
Activities to try at Lake Oroville
Hiking around Lake Oroville is a fun way to work up a sweat before plunging into the water. Bidwell Canyon Trail, also known as Kelly Ridge Point Trail, offers 9 miles of medium-difficulty terrain stretching from the Saddle Dam day-use area to the Oroville Dam. This out-and-back trail has scenic views of the lake, as well as a chance to marvel at the Bidwell Bar Suspension Bridge. In addition to being a hiking destination, it's a good choice for new mountain bikers. For a short and easy hike, make a beeline for the Loafer Creek campground, which has a large reservoir, boat launch, picnic site, and more. This area's day-use trail is kid friendly, wheelchair accessible, and less than 2 miles long. When you return to the trail's starting point, consider taking a dip in the water. The lake's only area earmarked for swimming is steps away.
Swimming and fishing are just two ways to enjoy the water in the Lake Oroville area. How about trying a new-to-you mode of transportation? If you'd like to sail or paddle, head to Thermalito Forebay North, which is reserved for kayaks, canoes, sailboats, and other motor-free watercraft. Learn how to maneuver a canoe or do yoga on a stand-up paddleboard at the nearby Forebay Aquatic Center. The center also offers autumn paddling tours where you can watch Chinook salmon spawn in the Feather River, which is attached to Lake Oroville.
Exploring the nearby Feather River
Ready to venture a little further from your floating campsite? Travel up the Feather River's Middle Fork to experience Feather Falls, a 640-foot waterfall that's extra pretty in the springtime. The nearby Feather Falls Recreational Trail has a 9-mile loop designed for hiking and biking. In addition to offering another way to see the falls, it boasts views of Bald Rock Dome, a granite formation that towers 2,000 feet above the river. Since the Lake Oroville region has been affected by wildfires in recent years, check if it's open and make sure you know what to do if you encounter wildfire smoke on your hike. Also bring a first aid kit and other hiking essentials you might need in an emergency.
For a car-based day trip, head to the Feather River Fish Hatchery. Its underwater viewing windows offer a glimpse of salmon and steelhead spawning behaviors, and a self-guided tour shares how the hatchery helps these species survive against the odds. Another option is driving through Feather River Canyon, a National Scenic Byway dotted with historic bridges. It starts in Oroville's city limits, then travels northeast across Lake Oroville and through several small towns associated with the Gold Rush. If this piques your interest in Gold Rush history, head back to the Lake Oroville Visitor Center, whose museum explores this rich topic.