Grub Worms Will Be A Thing Of The Past With The Help Of These Noisy Birds

Grubs are one of those worms you never want to see too many of in your garden because they have a tendency to eat the roots of grass, garden plants, and ornamental flowers. While a few grub worms in your yard is normal, if you start finding around 10 grubs or more per square foot then you may have an infestation on your hands and your yard is likely to suffer for it.

Luckily, there are a few ways to get rid of these gross-looking critters. The first method is to treat your lawn with pesticides; however, this option is best avoided unless the situation is dire because the pesticides that kill grub worms can also harm other local wildlife. Another option is to minimize grub worms by mowing your lawn to the right height to keep it strong and healthy. One of the easiest ways to help control the grub worm population in your yard is by attracting more of their predators: songbirds.

In fact, many songbirds — including chickadees, bluejays, robins, blackbirds, cardinals, and nuthatches — love eating grub worms. The only downside of using these birds to take care of your grub worm problem is that, in the process of looking for the pesky worms, your resident songbirds may make few holes in your lawn or garden. However, these small holes will cause much less damage to your yard in the long run than a grub worm infestation would. Plus, on top of songbirds helping you rid your yard of these pests, eating grub worms is good for the birds as they are packed with protein and essential nutrients that can help keep your local avian population healthy.

